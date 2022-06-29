The Electric State: Netflix will distribute the Russo Brothers movie with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

The Electric Country movie, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, will be distributed by Netflix and in the cast, in addition to Millie Bobby Brown, there may be Chris Pratt.

The two directors will then collaborate with the streaming platform again after The Gray Man, the action movie starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

The Electric State is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel and will follow an orphaned teen, played by Millie Bobby Brown, as she travels across the American West with a robot and an eccentric driver in search of her younger brother.

Filming, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will begin in the fall and Chris Pratt will conclude negotiations for a role on the project.

On the other hand, the script was written by Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely.

Speaking of the State of Electricity, Marcus explained:It is a truly human story of a teenager with all the powers of a teenager and nothing more. Another thing we’re really proud of about this story is that all of the main characters, except for a minor character, are women.“.