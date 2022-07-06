The easiest way to make your Android run faster

picture : czechina ( stock struggle )

It doesn’t matter which browser you use on your phone Android pile up unwanted files over time. If you leave these files unchecked, they can take anywhere from hundreds of megabytes to several gigabytes of storage space. Don’t just slow down You are u browser, but they can also effect The speed of your phone, but The solution is easy: delete Periodically discard files from your browsers.

How to clear cache of Android browsers

Each browser has different steps for delete the Cache and unwanted files. We cover most browsers Popular below.

Chrome

Opens Browser, touch the button food menu Three points and go a register > Clear browsing data.

G/O Media may get commission less than 1 dollar 99 Prime Video Channels main content

Add Showtime, Starz, Paramount +, Discovery and more to your Prime Video account for less than $1 for every two months of your subscription.

Make sure from this option Interval is set to “forever”. Then choose OptionsCookies and website data“Y “Cached files and photostouch “Clear browsing data“ to undo e for all data saved.

Samsung Internet

As you see phone Samsung, you may be using the built-in browser . Opens Browser and Touch The food menu Three lines in the lower right corner. he goes a Adjust > personal information > Delete navigation data. Choose options”Cookies and site data“Y “Cached files and photos“ . touch ” delete data“ and confirm From the popup .

fire fox

touch the button food menu Three dots in the upper right corner and go a Adjust > Delete navigation data. Choose options”biscuit“Y “Cached files and photos “. then play “Delete navigation data“.

How to clear the cache of any Android app

What if you use a specialized browser Like Brave or Opera? seek Section register in Adjust And you will see Cucumber Delete unwanted files .

There is also a global option to scan Cache that works with Any app, including browsers, but don’t do it We recommend that you use for apps like t u bank manager or password while you are running Risk of losing important data: Unlock Application Adjust in you Android phone, go ahead a Apps and notifications (also Applications )> Information From the application and selection the application you want, then go to the section “Storage and cache“ and play “Clear cache“ . All temporary files will be deleted immediately.