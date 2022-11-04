“The Earth Isn’t Over Yet”

4.5 billion years. The earth is very old. At least approx. How it is possible to determine the age of our planet, why the Earth is still growing and why the scientific dating of the time of its birth is still contested to this day, explained geochemist Klaus Mezger, who gave a lecture at the ÖAW symposium on the age of the Earth.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the age of the Earth was largely unknown, and scientific estimates, none of which were based on valid hypotheses, ranged from a few thousand to billions of years old. Today we know that the Earth is about 4.5 billion years old.

But how do we know? How was the earth actually formed? Or why do people still question their age, which has long been scientifically proven? Geochemist Klaus Mezger of the University of Bern has answers to these questions. there was Symposium “Earth Age” Guest, which was organized on November 3, 2022 by the Geosciences Committee of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW).

Like Herr Mezger, how old is the Earth now?

Klaus Metzger: We cannot determine the time of Earth’s birth in nanoseconds. It was a process that evolved over a long period of time. If we want to know the age of the Earth, we need to determine when it was “finished”. We usually determine the date of birth when the planet has reached 99% of its current mass. This means that the Earth is now 4.5 billion years old, plus minus ten million years. In fact, several tons of material from the universe still falls to Earth every year in the form of dust and meteorites. So the land is still growing and not yet “finished”.

The collision theory is now a consensus. Our Moon is simply too big to form any other way.

How do we know that the earth is very old?

butcher: The oldest material that we can directly date is zircon, that is, minerals that are about 4.4 billion years old. What happened before that we can only indirectly determine. This also depends on our model of the formation of the solar system. We now assume that the Earth formed from dust within 10 to 15 million years of the formation of the Solar System. Then it collided with Theia, an object the size of the planet Mars. This is how the Moon and Earth appeared in their current form. The re-melting of the Earth in this collision allows us to perform chemical calculations of the time that has elapsed since then.

Are there alternative origin models that lead to different age estimates?

butcher: This collision theory is now gaining consensus. Our Moon is simply too big to form any other way. It is also made of the same material as the Earth’s mantle, which fits the theory perfectly. So our estimate of the age of the Earth is probably very good.

The decay of uranium to lead allows for very accurate measurements.

Is there a reference point in the solar system?

butcher: The oldest dated material in the solar system is 4.567 billion years old and comes from a meteorite. But in the end it’s always about processes. The materials are created, shaped, and melted again. This is why we often rely on indirect measurements. Zircon on Earth is more than four billion years old, has a grain size of less than half a millimeter and comes from a 2.7 billion-year-old sedimentary rock in Australia. The oldest rock you can hold in your hand is slightly younger at about four billion years old and comes from northern Canada. In Austria and Europe, the underground is relatively modern.

How do you determine the age of this ancient material?

butcher: We usually use the radioactive decay of selected isotopes for this. In the case of rocks, for example, it is often the ratio between uranium and lead. The decay of uranium to lead allows for very accurate measurements, and because two uranium and two lead isotopes are involved, we actually get two measurements for one. There is also other decomposition such as lutetium to hafnium or rhenium to osmium.

The age of the earth is an insult to the ego

When did we start seriously questioning the age of the Earth?

butcher: The question has always astonished scientists. With the development of geology in the early nineteenth century, questions arose as to what age of the Earth is most important: How long does it take for sedimentary rocks to form or for the ocean to become salty? Ultimately with Darwin’s theory of evolution, it was clear that long periods of time were required for many processes. This then led to friction with the creationists, who had a purely biblical understanding of the origin of the earth and life and vehemently opposed the idea of ​​an Earth millions of years old. The anti-science creationist movements, which coincidentally provided two presidents in the United States, are still very powerful, especially in the English-speaking world. Trench warfare erupted between religion on the one hand and biology and geology on the other. This discussion contributed to the liberation of science from religion.

Is the ancient world still an insult to people today?

butcher: The ancient world means that man is not the beginning of creation. This was just one of several insults by science. Psychoanalysis, for example, taught us that we are not masters of our senses. If we discover life outside our solar system, the series of insults that began with Copernicus’ view of the world will be completed. Today one often has the impression that science itself really offends him.

Are you hostile as a geochemist?

butcher: Not in Europe, but in the United States, it is not uncommon for lecturers in geoscience to see that young people from a “born again” cult environment seem to want to offer their Bible-based views as well.

Maybe science has lost its place here again?

butcher: I think so. It’s shocking today when people talk about things they don’t understand at all. Coronavirus is spread by people who have no idea what DNA is. Experts are regularly attacked by accusations of ideology. People no longer want experience, they want affirmation. The hostility to research that appears here is a problem.

RequestsohShould this be fixed?

butcher: By teaching the scientific method better in school. There is a difference between opinion and fact that can be easily experienced through experiments and measurements.