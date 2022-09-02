The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK after meeting Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to travel to the UK. Diana’s son And Carlos de Galles returns home just a few months after attending the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II with the actress. as pointed out daily MailThe Dukes of Sussex will fly to the country next Sunday. Amid the controversy caused by the last interview presented by the former actress And he published his podcast with Spotify called models. It is estimated that his stay on European soil will last about a week, and it is not known whether a meeting will take place with the rest of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK three months after their last visit to Prince Harry’s home country. However, his visit would not have to do with a family meeting, but rather a summit One young world, an event that will bring together young people from over 190 countries in Manchester on 5 September. This is what he referred to daily Mailwho also revealed that the couple will spend about six days in Europe, with three works confirmed, two of them in the UK and one in Germany.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their recent visit to the United Kingdom on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The couple will benefit from their visit to Europe to attend various events and commitments. After spending a few days in the UK, Meghan and Prince Harry will travel to Germany to participate in an event related to Unbeatable Games. Later, the Dukes of Sussex will return to Harry’s home for a party Good Baby Awardswhich will be held on September 8th where Harry is expected to give a speech.

At the moment, it is not known if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Balmoral, where Elizabeth II is on holidays. There are many rumors that the Queen will be dealing with some health issues, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Meghan and Harry decided to visit. However, what seems like reality is that Meghan Markle And Prince Harry will avoid meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William by all means, despite the fact that they will be only five minutes away from the new residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding on May 19, 2018 GTRES

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited the UK It was on the occasion of the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth IIheld at the beginning of last June. The couple then kept very quiet, spending most of their time at Frogmore Cottage, and were not seen much in public. On this occasion his visit will not go much unnoticed, as both will be attending the events, and his return to the UK comes at a time when his media reach has increased following the premiere of the new podcast and the recent interview of the former actress. .

in the appendix The New York TimesCall shearingMeghan Markle He recently talked about some controversial issues around the Windsor family. Markle confirmed in the interview that her husband’s relationship with Prince Charles is not entirely good. “Harry feels he has lost his father,” he said. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my father in the process. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it is for me, but that’s his decision.'”





In addition, Prince Harry’s wife confirmed that she and her daughter suffered from racism by the royal family themselves and from the British press. “There is literally a structure where if you want to post pictures of your son, as a family member, you have to give it to the Royal Rota first. Why would I give a picture of my son to the same people I was calling him black before I could share it with the people who love him? Tell me how It makes sense and then I’ll get into the game,” he explains in the controversial interview. The return of the Sussex family to the UK will undoubtedly be marked by Meghan’s new data. Now we just need to know if the family reunion will finally take place.

