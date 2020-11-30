The Draw for the Third Round of the FA Cup – As it happened | football

The Draw for the Third Round of the FA Cup – As it happened | football56 mins ago Marsh Tyler
19:29
- Huddersfield x Plymouth
- Southampton / Shrewsbury
- Corley x Derby County
- Marin vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Wolverhampton against Crystal Palace
- Stockport County v West Ham
- Oldham Athletic / Bournemouth
- Manchester United x Watford
- Stevenage x Swansea City
- Everton-Rotherham
- Nottingham Forest x Cardiff
- Arsenal – Newcastle
- Barnsley – Tranmere Rovers
- Bristol Rovers x Sheffield United
- Canvey Island or Burhamwood v Millwall
- Blackburn Rovers x Doncaster Rovers
- Stoke City / Leicester City
- Wycombe Wanderers – Preston North End
- Crawley Town v Leeds United
- Burnley vs MK Dons
- Bristol City in Portsmouth
- QPR vs Fulham
- Aston Villa / Liverpool
- Brentford x Middlesbrough
- Manchester City x Birmingham City
- Luton Town vs Reading
- Chelsea x Morecambe
- Exeter City x Chef Wade
- Norwich City / Coventry City
- Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion
- Newport County x Brighton
- Cheltenham Town – Mansfield Town
19:27
All four teams outside the league scored a draw at home, Including the Marines against Tottenham Hotspur. There are three matches in the Premier League: Wolverhampton against Crystal Palace, Arsenal against Newcastle United, and most interestingly, Aston Villa against Liverpool, a match that ended in 7-2 in the league.
19:09
The FA Cup is only in alphabetical order For those who get into that phase, “says Ian Brown.” Every other number relates to when it was pulled in the last round. The winner of whoever is drawn for the first match will be No. 1 when the fourth round is tied, and so on.
19:00
“Is there a rhyme or reason for numbering above 44?” Simon McGrother asks. “As an OAFC fan, I get a little hurt at Number 64 in case that kind of sows. Pray for a big payday. If we hit them like we did against Bradford, no one is safe.”
The first 44 teams appeared to automatically qualify, i.e. from the top two divisions. I suppose the rest were numbered before the second round of relationships were held, so it couldn’t be done alphabetically. Either this or anyone in the Football Association supports the giant who was killed by Oldham in 1989-90, and has yet to beat him.
15:51
Preamble
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the FA Cup third round draw. There are five non-league clubs left in the draw, with Marine, Chorley, Stockport, Canvey Island and Burham Wood, all dreaming of a third-round tie by Juliethan. Only four will make it to the last 64; Canvey Island and Burham Wood play each other in the second round final tonight.
The draw is scheduled to take place after 7 pm British time, and these are the relevant ball numbers:
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton and Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff
12 Chelsea
13 Coventry City
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Leeds United
20 Leicester
21 Liverpool
22 Luton Town
23 City of Manchester
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 United Newcastle
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 The Keepers of Queen’s Garden
32 reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 A thriving city
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United team
43 Wolverhampton Wanderers
44 Wycombe Wanderers
45 Stevenage
46 Blackpool
47 Tranmere Rovers
48 Crawley Town
49 Stockport County
50 Plymouth Argyle
51 Portsmouth
52 Cheltenham Town
53 Corley
54 Morecambe
55 Shrewsbury Town
56 Mansfield Town
57 Newport County
58 Navy
59 Exeter City
60 Canvey Island or Burham Wood
61 Doncaster Rovers
62 Milton Keynes Dons
63 Bristol Rovers
64 Oldham Athletic
Updated
