The Dominican Republic returns 20% of Haitians through unofficial points, according to an NGO

PORT-AU-PRINCE, August 6 The NGO Support Group for Returnees and Refugees (GARR) said on Saturday that between 20 and 25% of repatriations of Haitian nationals by immigration authorities in the Dominican Republic take place through unofficial border points.

According to a report prepared by the organization, 7,559 Haitians residing in the Dominican Republic were returned to Haiti during the month of July through official border points, and at least 1,763 others were returned through unofficial border points.

This form of refoulement via informal access, which appears to be natural, “complicates the accompaniment and management” of these migrants, who find assistance in GARR in terms of psychological support, food, accommodation, and transportation costs, he told the Efe General Coordinator of the entity, Carl Henry Petty Freer.

Many of these returnees have been living in the Dominican Republic for years and arriving home with only what to wear and no way to contact their relatives in Haiti, if they have anything.

The GARR report, which includes immigration activities for repatriation, return and spontaneous return of Haitians, is based on data collected by individuals with the organization at the border points of Anse-à-Pitre, Belladère, Malpasse and Ouanaminthe and at nine of the most unofficial border points. crowded

Protocol Violations

The leader of the NGO, said that forced returns through unofficial border points “have been happening for many years,” noting that “it would be better to do returns in official areas,” allowing for an orderly process “although not always respectful.” Dignity is taken into account.”

Indeed, GARR stated in the report that it is experiencing “serious and repeated violations of the Protocol to the Agreement on the Return of Migrants from the Dominican Republic”.

“In July, many returnees complained of being robbed and verbally and physically assaulted by Dominican immigration agents,” according to the transcript, which notes that among the returnees in this period, GARR counted 52 pregnant women and 56 unaccompanied minors.

Regarding repatriation from other countries such as the United States, Cuba and Turkey, 567 cases were registered in July, 350 men, 129 women, 49 boys and 39 girls, the document notes.

Global Return Numbers

Overall, and taking into account global data on repatriation, repatriation and spontaneous return during July 2022, GARR estimates that 8,232 citizens entered Haiti through official and unofficial border points, not counting people who returned by sea.

“That’s a slight decrease” compared to June, when the organization counted about 21,000 migrants who have returned to the country, said Betty Freer, who expects a rebound in August.

The head of the entity indicated that during the month of June, at least 22 Haitian immigrants died in various shipwrecks, most of them women, and if 11 deaths last May in Puerto Rico are added to this number, the human losses are estimated at thirty between May and July.

The NGO, which promotes and advocates for migrants’ rights, says it has agents at all four official border points and at least nine of the busiest unofficial border points.