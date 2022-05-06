The Dominican president will travel to Costa Rica to attend Chavez’s inauguration

This content was published on May 06, 2022 – 14:46

Santo Domingo, May 6 (EFE). – The President of the Dominican state, Luis Abenader, will travel this Saturday to Costa Rica to attend the inauguration of the newly elected president of that country, Rodrigo Chavez, the presidency said on Friday.

On Saturday, Abenader will participate in a dinner in honor of foreign leaders that will be hosted by outgoing President Carlos Alvarado, and on Sunday will follow the official program of the inauguration ceremony.

As part of this trip, Abenader will also hold some bilateral meetings, according to the Dominican presidency, without clarifying which leaders he intends to meet.

The Dominican Republic recently strengthened its ties with Costa Rica, launching the Tripartite Forum, also made up of Panama.

Within the framework of this forum called “Alliance for Development in Democracy”, three meetings have been held at the level of presidents since last year.

Chávez, of the Social Democratic Progress Party and a former World Bank official, won the election in the second round with 52.9% of the vote versus 47.1% for his former president rival (1994-1998) Jose Maria Figueres. EFE

mp/mf/cpy

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.