The Dominican national football team will hold a friendly match with the United States in Miami

The Dominicans began training this weekend in the North American country with David Jones, Eloy Vargas and others in attendance.

Big basketball team dominican republic He stated that he will play a warm-up match with the United States team before the start of the third qualifying period for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

The tournament will begin next Thursday, June 30, and the Dominicans will face the Americans on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Miami Heat training facility in Florida.

The Dominican Republic has recorded three wins and one loss in four matches, just below Canada Unbeaten in the same number of matches in American Group C.

Vidombal.

The next matches for the Dominican team will be against Canada and the Bahamas.

Among the players who have been involved with Team USA in recent commitments are Jordan Peele, Isaiah Thomas, Joe Johnson, Shaquille Harrison and PJ Johnson.

Although the final list of matches has not been officially announced, it has already been seen in previous practices. Eloy Vargas, David Jones, Miguel Decent, Rigoberto Mendoza “Vikingo”, Eddie Polanco, Gilves Solanoamong other things.

The captain of the national team has acknowledged the dedication of a veteran of a thousand battles like Eloy Vargas who always says he is present to his country’s call.

“I think Eloy is the most experienced, the one with the longest time here. I always see Eloy as being on time. He should set an example. And some things have been achieved for that, in order to be on time and where we need to be,” He said. Melvin Lopez.

The team also took the opportunity to introduce Ms. Ivana Araujo, a physiotherapist with experience in sports delegations and will be working with the Dominican team at this point.

The Dominican national team will continue to train at the facilities of the University of Miami in Florida.