The DNA of a 7,200-year-old woman reveals an unknown human lineage

Scientists have extracted the intact DNA of a woman found in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Analysis of the 7,200-year-old woman reveals a previously unknown human lineage. This could have migrated from Asia to this region much earlier than previously assumed.

Sometimes new discoveries shake our knowledge. In one in the magazine temper nature In a published study, researchers report a previously unknown human strain. The history of this population is unlike any other previously observed population.

Unusual fossils

In 2015, an archeology team excavated human bones in a cave in Sulawesi. The approximately 17-year-old woman was buried in the fetal position and covered with stones, various tools and animal bones.

The specimen is called Bessé and it turns out to be a member of the Toalean culture. A mysterious group of hunters and gatherers lived on the peninsula from 8000 to 1500 years ago.

It is the first time that a relatively complete skeleton has been assigned to this culture. Using additional samples, researchers can determine the age of Bessé to 7,200 to 7,300 years old.

At the same time, researchers are also examining the bones – particularly those in the inner ear – from which they extract healthy DNA. Celina Karlhoff of the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Human History and lead author of the study explains in a press release:

This was a major challenge in that the remains were severely degraded by the tropical climate.

So far, DNA has only been found in a few Paleolithic skeletons across southern Asia. Therefore, the genetic material of Bessé is of double importance.

It is the first direct genetic evidence of a Toalean culture, but it is also the first ancient human DNA obtained in Wallacea, the region that stretches across islands between Borneo and New Guinea.

Undiscovered story

This unprecedented discovery allows unexpected conclusions to be drawn about the origins of the Toaleans. The young woman’s genome is similar to that of today’s Aboriginal Australians, New Guineans, and the Western Pacific.

DNA has also been discovered that came from Denisovans, distant cousins ​​of Neanderthals. This confirms the hypothesis that these were related to the first humans to reach Wallace’s line about 65,000 years ago.

Professor Adam Broome of Griffith University, co-lead of the study, explains the existence of a giant continent called Plains, which included Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea:

They were the first inhabitants of the Plains, the giant continent that formed during the Ice Age when the sea level fell around the world.

Is what we know wrong?

However, Bessé’s DNA has an unexpected signature that indicates its association with the Asian population.

So far, science has known only the migration of modern humans from East Asia to Wallacea. But this happened about 3,500 years ago – long after the time when the young woman lived.

The team found no match between the ancestors of Biseh and today’s inhabitants: within the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, who are primarily descended from Neolithic farmers who came to the area 3,000 years ago.

Thus this strain represents a strain that did not exist before and appears to have disappeared 1,500 years ago.

Apart from this contact, this extinct culture appears to have had very limited contact with other ancient societies on Sulawesi and the adjacent islands.

This culture has been isolated for thousands of years. These findings raise new questions about the Toaleans and their origins. Dr. Bloom sums it up as follows: