The disruption in Inexio has been largely resolved – private communications are back on the Internet

fiber optic cable cutter



The disruption at Inexio in Saarbrücken has been largely resolved – private online communications are back again



Network cables connected to a switch in the server room (avatar): The Internet connection is currently down in the Saarbrücken area.

Photo: dpa / Matthias Balk





Updates In Saarbrücken and the Bliesgau region, more than a thousand customers of the Inexio provider have been affected by phone and internet failures since Wednesday. The problem is now resolved.

In the entire Saarbrücken region and also in the Blisgau region, provider Saarland Inexio, which is owned by Deutsche Weser, has reported faults in the telephone and internet network since Wednesday. SZ readers have reported complete failures in their communication links. The Internet portal “All Errors” also reported a large number of crash reports for Inexio in the Saarbrücken region.

Company spokesman: repair repair work

“The repair work of the fiber-optic line, which was damaged during construction, is very advanced. Private communications are online again. Individual customers – especially commercial customers – with special applications are still being processed and will follow up as soon as possible. In the event Continuing to have issues with special clients, we first ask them to disconnect the router from the network for a while “The connection should work after that,” Inexio spokesperson Thomas Schumer said in the afternoon.