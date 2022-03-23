The direct flight between Venice and Philadelphia is back

During the summer 2022 season, American Airlines will connect Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Venice Marco Polo (VCE) with a direct flight each day. The first flight will take off from Philadelphia on May 5 to land in Venice the next day, and starting May 7, transportation between the two cities will be daily until the end of October.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Marco Polo after more than two years – said Rhett Workman, General Manager – EMEA, American Airlines -. Venice is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and, together with Italy, represents a very important destination in our global network.” The reactivation of the American Airlines flight to the Philadelphia hub, after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic, “responds to renewed demand for traffic to and from North America,” said Camilo Pozzolo, SAVE Group’s aviation commercial director. . After the gradual recovery of national and European traffic, the transcontinental sector has also gradually returned to work at our airport. The trip to the Philadelphia hub ensures extensive connections within the United States and we are confident that the company will revitalize the trip to Chicago soon.”

Philadelphia is American Airlines’ main transatlantic hub on the East Coast, with access to up to 265 departures per day to more than 100 destinations across the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America on peak days for the summer 2022 season. All flights will be operated by a modern Boeing 787-8 equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, electrical outlets and screens to access the in-flight entertainment platform located on each individual seat. Passengers traveling this route can choose from three travel experiences: Flagship Business, Premium Economy, and Main Cabin.