A Thursday at the Australian Open was one of big surprises. US Open winner Emma Radocano and world number three Garbine Muguruza were captured in the second round. Prior to the tournament, the name Danka Kovinic was definitely not intended for higher ranks in the women’s competition.

But then things went differently, the woman from Montenegro ended all dreams of the US Open title Radokanu. The 19-year-old Briton surprisingly lost 4:6, 6:4, 3:6 against world number 98 Kovinich. Radocano’s US Open rival, Canada’s Leila Fernandez, was eliminated in the first round. Brett Radocano is now coached by former Angelique Kerber coach, Turbine Peltz.

However, the match went very strange: after a 3-0 lead in the first set, the Briton looked like he was in control but then lost five games in a row. The US Open champion had a blister on her right hand. Raducano later said that she was in pain, and therefore could not serve properly. However, she managed to extend the match into three sets – but did not win. “I had problems with my hands before the match,” Radocano said. Some members of my team also advised me not to play.”

Muguruza, a former Australian Open finalist, unexpectedly lost to Spain on Thursday – to unseeded French player Alize Cornet with 3:6, 3:6. In addition to former Wimbledon and French Open winner Muguruza, another player of the ten had to Top 1 Abandon all hope: World number seven Anett Kontaveit of Estonia lost to only 19-year-old Dane Clara Tousson 2:6, 4:6.

No surprises with men

For the men, on the other hand, it wasn’t much of a surprise: US Open winner Daniil Medvedev defied the atmosphere at Nick Kyrgios’ tennis show and held onto his chance to win the title. The world number two tennis player won the second round match against the Australian in Melbourne 7:6 (7:1), 6:4, 4:6, 6:2.

Kyrgios, better known as the agitator and entertainer on the field, delighted the audience at the night session of Rod Laver Stadium, which was nearly half full, and presented amazing crowds with Medvedev. “I came here to win the match and I’m glad I did,” Medvedev said. It wasn’t easy because he also considered the crowd’s shouts to be booed against him – even between the first and second transmissions.

For former world number one Andy Murray, who on Tuesday celebrated his first win in Melbourne in five years, the tournament is already over. The five-time Australian Open finalist lost to Japan’s Taro Daniel in three sets 4:6, 4:6, 4:6. In 2019, Murray announced the end of his career in Melbourne due to persistent hip problems, but returned after surgery .

For Philip Kohlschreiber, Australia is back in history once again. He was the only German at the start of the match on Thursday and was knocked out in the second round as the penultimate German tennis player. The 38-year-old from Augsburg lost 1:6, 0:6, 3:6 to Spanish powerhouse Roberto Bautista Agut in Melbourne and has always had no chance. (teaspoon/dspa)