The Cuban volleyball player won the Swiss League title

Cuban volleyball player Luis Sosa Sierra won the double: the Cup and the National Championship in Switzerland with his club, Amriswell plane. The team won the final third match of the qualifiers against Chinos and became Swiss champions for the fifth time.

“Another year for the book. What a wonderful season! It started a bit poorly, but despite the ups and downs, we made it through. Hard work and dedication always pays off. We came home with the Swiss Cup and the Swiss Champions title. Thanks to such an amazing team for participating in the growth and thanks to Amriswil for all the support! his instagram Cuban athlete.

Coach Juan Manuel Ceramalera’s team won the 2022 final against Chinos with a 3-0 victory. Last weekend’s final took a three-set win, and was the highlight of a very convincing season.

In front of more than a thousand cheering spectators in their Tellenfeldhalle stadium, those from Amriswil didn’t give the hitherto reigning champion Kennewis the slightest chance. The first set was a real show of strength, winning it 25-13. The rest of the groups were 25-21.

Amriswil’s team excelled at not showing weaknesses under coach Serramalera and thus managed to avenge the final they lost to Geneva a year ago. That loss last year actually led to an early loss for coach Marco Kluck.

The team formed a very functional roster of strong volleyball players individually, such as Cuban Sosa, which is very good for the Swiss league.

The outside striker arrived at Thurgo from Italy’s world class Trentino and used the season to recover from a long-term injury. Cuban will leave Volley Amriswil and join the First Division.