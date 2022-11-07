The congressional committee requests that Castillo be removed for a period of 5 years

This content was published on November 07, 2022 – 15:27

Lima, November 7 (EFE). A legislative report on Monday called for the exclusion of Peru’s president, Pedro Castillo, for five years and indictment of the crime of treason against the motherland, for declaring the country could facilitate an outlet to the sea for Bolivia in an interview.

Reading the presentation of the report to the Congressional Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations, Congressman Diego Bazin concluded that he had “recommended his impeachment for a term of five years and indicted him for the crime of alleged treason against the motherland.”

Bazin, of the opposition Avanza Pais party, stressed that Castillo’s demonstrations are “subject to reprimand” and noted that Article 118 of the Peruvian constitution states that the president’s task is to direct foreign policy, as well as to celebrate international treaties, and thus statements affecting national sovereignty. EFE

dub / gdl / eat

(video)

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.