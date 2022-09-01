The conflict between Russia and Ukraine minute by minute | During the IAEA’s visit to Zaporizhia, a reactor stopped due to the bombing

The arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhia station
The Ukrainian Atomic Energy Agency has reported that an International Atomic Energy Agency mission sent to investigate the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, which is controlled by Russian forces, is already at that facility.
A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the arrival of the team of international inspectors.
“The IAEA mission has arrived at the Zaporia plant,” Frederick Dahl said, traveling with the team that must determine the situation at the plant, the largest in Europe, which has been subjected to attacks that have jeopardized its work.
According to Interfax, the United Nations convoy, consisting of nine vehicles, entered the territory of Europe’s largest nuclear plant around 2:15 pm (11:15 GMT).
The group of 14 experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Vienna-based UN nuclear agency, has the task of assessing the situation in Zaporizhia, which was seized by the Russian army more than six months ago.
Lavrov, against the EU’s response to visa restrictions for Russians
Today, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that he is against taking measures in response to the restrictions on the issuance of visas to Russian citizens approved by the European Union.
“We should not respond to this nonsense with nonsense,” said the head of Russian diplomacy in a speech at the Moscow Institute of International Relations on the occasion of the beginning of the school year.
He stressed that Russia does not need to isolate itself or “collective punishment of citizens of European countries.”
Meanwhile, Lavrov noted that the principle of reciprocity applies, but stressed that “it must be applied against the instigators, organizers and implementers of these anti-Russian sanctions.”
At least three killed in Ukraine attack on Energodar
The pro-Russian interim administration denounced that at least three people were killed today by Ukrainian artillery fire on the Russian-controlled city of Energodar in southern Ukraine, which includes the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.
“Three civilians were killed and another wounded,” a spokesman for the administration told the Russian Interfax news agency, adding that the city came under intense artillery attack from the armed forces early this morning.
In addition, the head of the pro-Russian city administration, Alexander Volga, reported that a Ukrainian detachment had landed on the outskirts of Energodar, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River,
“Our airline is working (…) I think everything will be over soon and we will win,” he was quoted by Interfax as saying.
Russia says situation around Zaporizhia factory is ‘under control’
The Russian Defense Ministry said the situation around Ukraine’s nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, where fresh fighting broke out on Thursday shortly before the arrival of a mission of experts from the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency, was “under control.”
“The situation around the nuclear power plant is complex, but it is under control,” a statement from the Russian military administration said.
The memorandum confirms the readiness of the Russian forces to receive the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and ensure their security to carry out their work.
The pro-Russian authorities, the city that hosts the nuclear plant, confirmed that the IAEA mission has entered the territory controlled by the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region and is heading to Energodar.
“According to the latest information, they have crossed the Vasilievka checkpoint and will stay for an hour in Energodar,” said Alexander Volga, the pro-Russian mayor.
Red Cross calls for a “stop playing with fire” around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia
On Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross called for an end to military operations around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant located in the south. Ukraine It is occupied by Russian forces.
“It is time to stop playing with fire and take concrete steps to protect this facility and others like it from any military operations,” ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini told reporters in Kyiv.
“The slightest miscalculation can unleash the devastation we have regretted for decades,” he added.
Russia accuses Ukraine of spreading “acts of sabotage” near the Zaporizhia power plant
The Russian military on Thursday accused Ukrainian forces of crossing the Dnieper River to recover the nearby Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, where a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency is scheduled to fly.
“At around 0600 (0300 GMT), two groups of Ukrainian army saboteurs, numbering about 60 people, landed on seven boats (…) three kilometers northeast of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” he said in a statement. A statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which claims that it has taken “measures to destroy the enemy.”
Ukraine denounces the Russian bombing of the city where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located
The Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of bombing Energodar, the city where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located, which is scheduled to visit Thursday an International Atomic Energy Agency mission.
Dmytro Orlov, the exiled mayor of this Moscow-controlled city, denounced on Telegram: “The Russians carry out artillery attacks on the itinerary along which the IAEA mission has to go to the Zaporizhia plant.”
According to Orlov, the UN organizer’s delegation could not “continue its way” to the plant “for security reasons”.
Reactor stopped at Ukrainian nuclear plant due to bombing
The Ukrainian plant operator said that one of the six reactors at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is controlled by Russian forces in southern Ukraine, was shut down on Thursday as a precaution due to Russian bombing.
“Today at 4:57 am (0157 GMT), due to another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces on the complex of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, emergency protection was activated and the power unit was turned off,” Energoattom said. Statement before the arrival of the International Energy Agency mission atomic to site.
Agency inspectors are on their way to Zaporizhia
Today, Thursday, the Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that his mission at the Ukrainian Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, continues despite the military activities condemned by both sides.
“There was military activity, until this morning, a few minutes ago,” said Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi from the city of Zaporizhia before leaving for the factory, 120 kilometers away. .
“We will immediately begin to assess the security situation at the plant,” Grossi added.
During the morning, the Russians and Ukrainians accused each other of committing hostilities around the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, about a two-hour drive from Zaporizhia and very close to the front line.
Typical creator. Subtly charming web advocate. Infuriatingly humble beer aficionado.