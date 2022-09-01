The conflict between Russia and Ukraine minute by minute | During the IAEA’s visit to Zaporizhia, a reactor stopped due to the bombing

The arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhia station

The Ukrainian Atomic Energy Agency has reported that an International Atomic Energy Agency mission sent to investigate the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, which is controlled by Russian forces, is already at that facility.

A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the arrival of the team of international inspectors.

“The IAEA mission has arrived at the Zaporia plant,” Frederick Dahl said, traveling with the team that must determine the situation at the plant, the largest in Europe, which has been subjected to attacks that have jeopardized its work.

According to Interfax, the United Nations convoy, consisting of nine vehicles, entered the territory of Europe’s largest nuclear plant around 2:15 pm (11:15 GMT).

The group of 14 experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Vienna-based UN nuclear agency, has the task of assessing the situation in Zaporizhia, which was seized by the Russian army more than six months ago.