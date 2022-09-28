The complete design of the following Samsung flagship has been filtered

Upcoming leaks Pioneer Samsung has started. OnLeaks leaker has leaked Makes Which reveals the supposed design of Galaxy S23And the Galaxy S23 + s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultrashowing slight but noticeable changes.

As usual, the Galaxy S23 and S23 + models will share the design, farewell to the camera module as the most prominent aspect, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be distinguished by more angular lines, similar to the aesthetics of the now-defunct Note series, but in general, its appearance will be similar Too much for the current Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to Makes.

Good with LeaksAnd the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will not have a camera module Instead, they will follow the aesthetics of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which integrates sensors directly into its body. This would be the only major physical change, according to Makes. Among the rest, both smartphones will maintain the design with curved corners already seen in previous generations. In fact, the report states that Galaxy S23 will use the exact same design as the Galaxy S22.

Screen sizes will also be maintained as per leaker information. The Galaxy S23 will have a 6.1-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and, very likely, a hole in the screen in the middle for the 12MP front camera.

Galaxy S23

secondly, Galaxy S23+ will have a 6.6 inch screen, just like the previous one, but according to the filtered measurements, it will be slightly higher and lower in width. It is also said that 120 Hz and the hole in the middle for the front camera is repeated.

Galaxy S23 and 23+ will have the same design with Three cameras without a built-in unit. At the moment, no details are known about the sensors, but the arrangement of 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and 12MP telephoto are said to be duplicated.

finally, The Galaxy S23 Ultra aims to be identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the filterThe 6.8-inch screen, designed with sharp corners, will bring back the note style. An important detail to mention is that the post says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have “The thinnest bezel seen in the S series so far”.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The four cameras included in the body, without the unit, are also present again, and in fact apparently in the same arrangement. The post does not share the technical details of the cameras, but Samsung previously “confirmed” who – which It will integrate a 200 MP main sensor in the Galaxy S23 UltraWhich will you enter the race? Motorola takes the lead.

Of course, as the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the successor to the current generation, it will also include the S-Pen to continue the legacy of the Galaxy Note, the report states. Finally, rumors have it that all three Galaxy S23 devices will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Qualcomm’s next chipset.

According to these leaks, the Galaxy S23 will be an incremental tech revamp, but not without many design innovations as well. There are still several months to go to meet them, and their presentation is usually in the early months of the year, so there is still time for surprises.