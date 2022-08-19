The Colorado River is drying up: people must obey the new order

Arizona and Nevada are facing water cuts due to persistent water shortages along the Colorado River in the southwestern United States.

The US government has announced plans to reduce runoff from two reservoirs fed by the Colorado River for the second year in a row due to drought. The background is the prediction that water levels will continue to fall. The severe drought of the past decades has almost dried up the river.

“Avoid the Collapse of the Colorado River System”

Tania Trujillo, Water and Science Officer at the Home Office, said every sector in every state has a responsibility to ensure that water is used as efficiently as possible. “To avoid the catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River system and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the watershed must be reduced,” he said.

In the United States, the Department of the Interior, which has about 70,000 employees, is primarily responsible for managing federally owned land. The ministry decides, for example, whether to designate nature reserves or whether energy production such as hydraulic fracturing is allowed.

In contrast, homeland security, which in Europe is considered the responsibility of the Department of the Interior, is the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security in the United States.