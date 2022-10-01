The Colombian went viral by sharing the bad thing about living in the US: ‘Welcome to the circus’

For many, coming to the United States is a dream come true, whether it’s for study, work, or just a cultural exchange, which can be great. But for others, it ends up being a nightmare or, at least, far from what they expected.

This is just the fact that complete the process that allows Legally residing in North America It is not an easy task (because of the required documents and because of the times, for example, to receive the visa). For those who make it, though, it doesn’t always end up becoming the “American Dream.”

This is the case of Pizzapet Lyon, A Colombian decides to leave her country in search of new opportunities and as a destination to achieve her goals. Now she is one of the housekeepers in a hotel. But he showed, on social networks, that his expectations were not fully realized.

Instagram and TikTok are the two platforms that women often use to share their experience of living in Florida. Even in this second app, he has more than 30,000 followers.

One of the videos that has caught the attention of those who receive his content the most is the one in which he lists those that, since his time there, haven’t been “very positive” things.

Welcome to the Circus of the American Dream: This is how the short, but powerful video clip begins, making in a “funny tone” points such as “You live asleep all day,” “You work more than 60 hours a week,” “You pay the rent, but you live the most time in street” or “Send me $100, it’s nothing for you.”

The clip provoked countless mixed reactions: there are those who criticize her and point out that she does not “want to work.” Others comment that “nobody knows the advantages and disadvantages of living abroad,” and claim that he is proud of the Colombian.

Looking at the responses to her initial comments, Tzabite did another job (also through jest) It collects a series of messages that are usually received when migrating to a country such as the United States or if the destination is, in other cases, Europe.

“Go back, your country is waiting for you”, “You have nothing to complain about”, “Well, you’re supposed to go to that, to work” are some of the messages that Latinas devotedly collected to those who criticized her in the previous video: “You work, but have fun.”

Despite the Colombian’s notes about her experience in a world unknown to her, her TikTok account, in general, understands that taking things with energy is always the best way to avoid failure.

TikTok, the preferred network for telling experiences

The platform has become the “perfect” space that, thanks to its dynamic content, allows stories to be shared and followed in two or more parts. Just as there is an “uncountable” amount of content with successful experiences And new learning when migrating, there are also those who tell us the opposite.

Rafael Morales joins the case of Pizzapet Leon, who has used his account to deny some “myths” and that those who have traveled between their plans think of all scenarios first. For him, many aliens have a “false” ideal of what it means to take new paths.

“I’m going to the United States because the ticket is there,” is one of the points that Morales emphasized for those who, in addition, the idea of ​​conquering the gringo or gringa so that they can get the papers, it’s really a complicated thing.”

As in the Colombian experience, dozens of netizens met it and insisted that it cannot be generalized because “every case is different” always.