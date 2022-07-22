The club is in final negotiations with David Raum

It looks like RB Leipzig is about to land in a transitional coup. As noted by famous transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, national player David Raum is on the cusp of a move to Leipzig. Romano writes on Twitter that RB is in advanced talks to sign the space. Officials are in final negotiations with the star.

According to Sport1, the fee should be around 35 million euros. Raum’s contract with TSG Hoffenheim is still underway until 2026, but he was reportedly laid off from training on Thursday.

EXCLUSIVE: RB Leipzig is in advanced talks to sign Hoffenheim’s David Raum on a permanent deal. Negotiations are in their final stages, here we go soon. 🚨⚪️🔴 # my Lord The top-back is set to join Leipzig in the next few days, after several clubs requested his appointment in the past months. pic.twitter.com/X7uvjvaBz6 – Fabrizio Romano 21 July 2022

Well, let’s take a quick look at the stats: David #space (24) (most sprints and second most intense) vs. Angelino (25) vs. Henrix (right), season 2021/22, Bundesliga. As far as offensive creativity goes, last season was crazy for him. # my Lord pic.twitter.com/S0sQc3jDyU – Justgroovy (@justgroovy20th) 21 July 2022

Raum moved from SpVgg Greuther Fürth to Kraichgau in 2021 and quickly made a breakthrough there. The 24-year-old prefers to play at left-back as Angeliño plays in RBL, but can also play as a four-pointer or as a right-back.