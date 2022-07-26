The climate crisis led to the adjustment of European borders: Italy and Switzerland held secret negotiations

A sign indicating the Swiss border near the Italian refuge at an altitude of 3,480 meters (AFP)

High in the snowy Alps, at 3480 metres, The consequences of climate change have altered the border between Switzerland and Italygenerating a Disagreement over the location of the shelter The Italian mountain now located on the Swiss side.

The border line between the two countries is Determined by the flow of dissolved waterwhich extends towards one country or another.

But Theodol Glacier Retreat Means that The pelvis has slipped Towards the Rifugio Guide del Cervino, adjacent to the 3,480-meter summit of Testa Grigia, and gradually passing under the shelter.

Are we in Switzerland or Italy?

The situation surprises athletes and tourists, such as 59-year-old Frederick Seeing the menu in Italian with prices in euros, instead of German and Swiss francs, he asks: “Are we in Switzerland or Italy?”

The question is correct, and the answer is a question Diplomatic Negotiations It started in 2018 and ended last year. but, The details of the deal are kept confidential.

Italy’s Rifugio Guide del Cervino remained on the Swiss side after a riverbed change (AFP)

Sleeping on the Swiss side

When the shelter was built on a rocky outcrop in 1984, there were 40 long wooden beds and tables all over the Italian side. But Now two-thirds of the hostels, including most of the beds and the restaurant, are technically located in southern Switzerland.

The issue has returned to the fore because the region that depends on tourism is located On top of one of the largest ski resorts A few meters away a new cable car station is being built.

An agreement was reached in November 2021 in Florence, but The result will not be announced until after the approval of the Swiss government, which will not happen before 2023.

“We agreed to divide the dispute,” Alain Wecht, head of the border department at Swiss cartographic agency Soisstubo, told AFP. His work includes guarding 7,000 markers along the 1,935 kilometer Swiss border with France, Italy, Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein.

He participated in the negotiations in which the two sides made concessions to find a solution.Even if neither side won, at least no one lost“.

(Fabrice Cofferini/AFP)

line in the snow

The Italian-Swiss border passes through glaciers along the watershed.

But Theodul Glacier lost nearly a quarter of its mass between 1973 and 2010, exposing the rock under the ice and altering the drainage gap. and forced the neighbors Reset about 100 meters from your boundary.

According to Weicht, such modifications were frequent and tended to be resolved without the involvement of politicians. “We’re arguing over land that isn’t worth much,” he said. In this case, “it is the only site that includes property,” which is what gave the land “economic value.”

His Italian colleagues declined to comment “due to the complex international situation”.

Jean-Philippe Amsteen, former Swisstopo president, noted that such disputes are often resolved by exchanging plots of land of equivalent size and value. In this case, “Switzerland is not interested in getting a piece of a glacier“The Italians cannot compensate for the loss of Swiss territory,” he explained.

(AFP)

“Italian wine”

Although the outcome of the agreement is confidential, the shelter’s caretaker, Lucio Trucco, 51, He was told that the site would remain on Italian soil.

“The shelter is still Italian because we’ve always been Italian,” he said. “The menu is Italian, the wine is Italian, and the taxes are Italian,” he added.

Years of negotiations delayed the shelter’s renewal because none of the towns on either side of the border were able to issue a building permit.

Works will not be completed in time for the opening of the new cable car scheduled for the end of 2023 on the Italian side of the Klein Matterhorn.

Its slopes can only be reached from Zermatt, the famous Swiss ski resort.

Some mid-altitude ski resorts are preparing to close operations due to global warming, but you can ski in summer on the slopes of Zermatt-Cervinia, although doing so contributes to the retreat of the glacier.

“That’s why we have to improve the area here because it will definitely be the last to dieTrucco commented.

Currently, on Swisstopo maps, the solid pink strip of the Swiss border remains a dashed line as it passes through the shelter.

(Information from AFP / By Nicolas Camote)

