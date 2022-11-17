The class action lawsuit against FTX also includes Bucs-Star

MUNICH – A class action lawsuit has been filed in Florida against FTX Corporation. Tom Brady and other sports greats, such as NBA star Stephen Curry or the Los Angeles Lakers, are also named in the class action document. Not only was Brady the advertising face of the cryptocurrency exchange, but he also owned 0.15 percent of the company, according to Forbes.

According to the complaint, the company used a “fraudulent system” and caused customers up to $11 billion in damages. Since 2021, Tom Brady has been a brand ambassador and one of the faces of FTX, a cryptocurrency buying and selling company. Ex-wife Gisele Bundchen also owns FTX shares.

The company declared bankruptcy a few days ago, and the company’s owner, Sam Bankman-Fred, wrote on Twitter that he had “screwed it up.”

Class action lawsuit against “FTX”

Brady, Bundchen and Carey are also named in the suit because they actively promoted the company and are therefore responsible for the large losses incurred by the investors. The class action lawsuit is seeking damages.

The Buccaneers quarterback has not yet commented on the allegations.

Want the most important NFL news, videos and data right on your smartphone? Then get the new running app with push notifications for the top stories in your favorite sport. Available on the App Store for apple And the android.