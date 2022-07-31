The Chinese missile that was supposed to land in Bogota ended up in the Indian Ocean

a space rocket The Chinese, which was launched last Sunday, had a complex return to the atmosphere and fell to Earth on Saturday, July 30, over the Indian Ocean, near Malaysia. During the week there were rumors indicating That the device could infect places like Bogota, Mexico Cityamong others, according to the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Jakarta, Dhaka, Mexico City, Bogota and Lagos They are at least three times more likely than Washington, D.C., New York, Beijing and Moscow to re-enter a missile object, based on the current population of missile objects in orbit.” The space organization mentioned in a document posted on Twitter.

Update: Our latest independent prediction shows that the re-entry window for object CZ-5B is 2022-07-31 02:53:14 UTC ± 480 minutes. #EUSST will continue to observe the object and perform analyzes; Stay tuned for more updates. Read more: https://t.co/b7Ja0QuSIz # CZ5B # LongMarch5B pic.twitter.com/VZNKoRS4NL – EUSST (EU_SST) 29 July 2022

This information was ignored when the impact of the missile was known on Saturday. However, the Container He criticized Beijing for not sharing necessary information To see where debris impacts potential.

“All space-faring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information up front to enable reliable predictions of the potential hazards of debris impact,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Read also









In addition, the The US Space Force Command stated on his Twitter account Concerning the fall of the device: “The Long March-5B missile of the People’s Republic of China entered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on July 30 at 10:45 am.”

#USSPACECOM PRC Long March 5B (CZ-5B) can be confirmed back across the Indian Ocean at approximately 10:45 AM MDT 7/30. We refer you to #People’s republic of China For more details on technical aspects of re-entry such as potential debris propagation + impact site. – US Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) 30 July 2022

users Malaysian social media posted videos of what appeared to be remains Rocket. The images showed that the device is heading towards Earth at a speed of 28 thousand kilometers per hour.

#ChinaDebris from the upper stage of the Long March 5B Y3 missile.# CZ5B) returned to the atmosphere in # sol The sea is about 119.0°E, 9.1°N, most of the components have burnt up during re-entry. pic.twitter.com/StX0QDmYiA https://t.co/WgrJXtD7dX – Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ (@W0lverineupdate) 30 July 2022