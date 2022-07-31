The Chinese missile that was supposed to land in Bogota ended up in the Indian Ocean

The Chinese missile that was supposed to land in Bogota ended up in the Indian Ocean

a space rocket The Chinese, which was launched last Sunday, had a complex return to the atmosphere and fell to Earth on Saturday, July 30, over the Indian Ocean, near Malaysia. During the week there were rumors indicating That the device could infect places like Bogota, Mexico Cityamong others, according to the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Jakarta, Dhaka, Mexico City, Bogota and Lagos They are at least three times more likely than Washington, D.C., New York, Beijing and Moscow to re-enter a missile object, based on the current population of missile objects in orbit.” The space organization mentioned in a document posted on Twitter.

This information was ignored when the impact of the missile was known on Saturday. However, the Container He criticized Beijing for not sharing necessary information To see where debris impacts potential.

“All space-faring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information up front to enable reliable predictions of the potential hazards of debris impact,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Read also


In addition, the The US Space Force Command stated on his Twitter account Concerning the fall of the device: “The Long March-5B missile of the People’s Republic of China entered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on July 30 at 10:45 am.”

See also  scare people | The man was shocked when he saw the roof of the adjacent building "repairing a grave" and rushed to complain to the owner to reveal the truth: Do you think I'm crazy? -Sky Post-Family-Hot Talk

users Malaysian social media posted videos of what appeared to be remains Rocket. The images showed that the device is heading towards Earth at a speed of 28 thousand kilometers per hour.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.