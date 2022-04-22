The Chilean insulted the Venezuelan workers and apologized later

Chilean citizen Insulting and threatening Venezuelan workers An Oxxo store in Nonoa, Chile. In a video that went viral on social media, the man demanded that migrants return to their country while insulting them about their nationality.

The subject’s annoyance arose because he was not allowed access to the facility with his pet because it was not. “Look, son of a bitch, culiao fagot, next time you come with my dog ​​and you refuse to sell me, then I’ll accidentally take your mother out of you, did you hear me? Do you understand me or not ask Do you understand me?

Faced with insults, the Venezuelan who was attending the exit tried to shrug: “Man, go away. We’re working.” But the Chilean insisted.

“Don’t talk to me like that. I talk and you listen to me. Shut up and shut up. Previously? Next time I come with my dog ​​and she says you won’t come to me, then I’ll take your mother’s shell out of you, the Venezuelan Colyao. Did you hear me? yes or no? ‘ says the man.

The worker replied, “Yes, yes.”

“You are in my country”

“No, but look in my eyes. Look in my eyes, you motherfucker, son of a bitch. Culiao bastard, culiao depatriate. You are in my country and here we are judging, not you. Return to your mother’s shell. Look me in the eye, you son of a bitch.

The Venezuelan repeated his request to leave, and the man continued:

“If you were a man we’d be outside, but you don’t have balls. Since you are Venezuelan, you like to push your ass. “You’re your mother’s shell, son of a bitch,” said the individual. “What you have to do is get on a plane and go back to your country.”

Next to, Venezuelans call “dirty monkeys”. “They should eat bananas on the trees,” he added.

Everything was recorded by the worker and the Chilean realized it.

“Oh! You score Oh, you score! It’s because you’re a girl, so, since you can’t do anything, you score. You idiot. you are a girl. You don’t have the balls, you can’t go out and fight‘, he completed.

Reject xenophobia

The actions of the Chilean citizen, in addition to generating a strong disapproval on social networks as well Caused the anger of the officials. Among them is Nonoa’s mayor, Emilia Ramos, who has expressed support for foreigners in the face of threats and has stated that she will not accept xenophobia in her jurisdiction.

Similarly, Oxxo stated that Establishes legal action against this subject: “Since becoming aware of the truth, we have provided all necessary support to our collaborators to assist and accompany them in this difficult moment and in filing the corresponding complaint,” the supermarket chain said in a statement.

“The drinks went well over”

Chilean, in an interview with T13confirmed it He drank too much and didn’t remember for what he did. He stated that it was his friends who told him that he appeared in a viral video starring him in an attack xenophobia against the Venezuelans Monday.

“I came to buy with my dog, there was a sign and I didn’t even realize that you can’t enter with pets, Because I consumed the drinks well, I overreact, Misplaced. There are no words to describe it. I don’t even remember that.”

He stated that he had apologized to the treasurer for the way he had been treated and had explained the situation to him.

I didn’t even notice anything. I wiped. I feel ashamed, that’s why I came in the morning to apologize to the young man, because my friends said to me ‘Hey, how could you have treated someone like this’. I am a very peaceful person, and I am kinda stingy, but I’ve never been violent.”

That man said He had received threats against his dog. He also claimed to be going through difficult personal and emotional times, which were not known until a video was leaked of the moment he approached immigrants to apologize.

“With all my heart, please excuse me, excuse me, excuse me. I honestly don’t remember anything, I was too drunk. Please forgive me, I don’t even remember what I said. I don’t have the words to justify what I did.” My old man passed away last week and it affected me a lot. I took too much, I’m not at all,” he emphasized.

