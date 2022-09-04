The chief financial officer of a major corporation jumped from the eighteenth floor of a skyscraper

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal threw himself from a famous New York skyscraper. The company has lost its value and plans to close 150 stores.

The man who fell Friday from the 18th floor of the famous 60-story New York skyscraper known as “Jinga Tower” was identified: He turned out to be the financial director of the retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, which sells household items, the New York Post reported, citing from police sources.

Gustavo Arnal, 52, was also an executive vice president at the company, which he joined in 2020 after working as CFO at Avon in London. Additionally, he has led Procter & Gamble overseas for 20 years.

The skyscraper it was launched from has skewed apartments stacked like blocks from the popular Jenga game, where you have to build a tower so it doesn’t collapse.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s business is going through tough times. The company plans to close about 150 stores and reduce 20% of its workforce.

On Wednesday, shares lost nearly a quarter of their value, after announcing a restructuring involving store closures, layoffs and a potential offer of shares.