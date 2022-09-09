The CEO of a Chinese toy company is… a virtual robot powered by artificial intelligence!

Artificial intelligence is progressing by leaps and bounds and getting smarter, seeing that there are cases of people confusing people with a virtual object. But a Chinese company whose CEO is obviously not going to be a human person, but a Artificial intelligence humanoid robot.

Going back in time, they imagine a futuristic society full of robots with metallic bodies that obey humans. Right now, we haven’t advanced far enough to achieve that utopia, but if we can say we have Highly qualified virtual artificial intelligence. Which is that the artificial intelligence sector can be applied to many applications Make life easier. While it was feared that AI could steal jobs, today it has only taken a position the head of the company.

NetDragon is the CEO of Tang Yu, an AI-powered robot

NetDragon Websoft is a Chinese company dedicated to development MMORPGs s Mobile Applications. Hence, they have developed many titles since their founding in 1999. In addition, some of their games are based on popular Western IPs, such as Disney. Others are also known as franchise Heroes of Might and MagicThis company developed 2.5D online game. But other than video games, he has also been involved in mobile applications and, in fact, has created a store with applications of his own making.

Years passed and in 2010 he began to engage in education in order to develop “the largest educational community in the world”. They haven’t achieved this feat yet, but what they have achieved is the appointment of a General Manager Virtual robot with artificial intelligenceCall Tang Yu. With this decision, the company confirms that it is the right way to transform the company’s management and leadership Efficiency to the next level.

The CEO of the company will serve as the data and analysis center

Since his promotion to CEO, the AI-powered robot Tang Yu has been working tirelessly at the company from the very first minute. That is, it will have a large number of Responsibilities to fulfillSuch as Workflow improvementImproving the quality of work tasks and improving the speed of their implementation. In addition, the AI-powered manager will be responsible for acting as data center in real time. This will allow you to be Analytical Tool Very helpful in making a decision, as well as ensuring a fair and efficient workplace.

According to the head of NetDragon, Dr. Dijian LiuWith this change they want to try to transform the company little by little towards Metaverse-based work community. In this way, they hope to attract more people who are curious and talented to work with them in this ecosystem. Also, they promise Optimizing CEO’s Algorithms Tang Yu to achieve open, interactive and transparent management in the company.