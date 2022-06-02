The central event will take place on July 26 at Cienfuegos ›Cuba› Granma

Next July 26 will be an opportunity to advance the most important economic, social and defense issues in the country picture: Ricardo Lopez Hevia

The Politburo of the Party’s Central Committee decided to choose Cienfuegos Province as the venue for the central event on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks on July 26.

The decision took into account the positive development in the economic, political and social fields, to which all areas of the Cienfuegos community have permanently contributed.

The governorate enjoys favorable economic indicators and is characterized by the strengthening of productive centers and the diversification of its agricultural production. Although the recently completed sugarcane harvesting plan was not met, it has achieved stable results during the past three years.

It also fulfills the housing program plan and increases local production of building materials.

In the service sector, the province has made encouraging progress in the development of tourism, transportation, domestic trade and computing.

It is making great strides in education, culture, health and sports, and it has done a great job in combating COVID-19 and keeping health indicators stable.

Cultural work in societies, artistic education and preservation of cultural heritage has greatly increased.

The Department of Science and Innovation, led by the party and government leadership with the active participation of the Carlos Rafael Rodríguez University, has had a positive impact on various sectors and local development projects.

The most important processes and political programs of the revolution enjoyed broad popular support and participation.

A recent government inspection conducted in the governorate showed progress in the work.

The Politburo congratulates Cienfuegos Province and expresses its sincere appreciation to the entire Cuban people for their growth against all odds and for playing a leading role in the defense of the nation and for our great work in the field of justice in the face of persistent imperialist aggression.

For all these reasons, he calls for celebrating the 26th of July in a revolutionary and patriotic spirit and in close union with the party.

Special occasions for this memorable date are the great achievements of Cuban science and medicine, which allowed the control of the epidemic and the international recognition of our vaccines. Added to this are expressions of solidarity and support for the condemnation of the intense embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba, and, most recently, the mass demonstration on the occasion of May Day, which expressed the people’s support and commitment. .

Next July 26 will be an opportunity to enhance the country’s major economic, social and defense challenges, including food production, sugarcane cultivation, energy recovery, neighborhood and community transformation, housing construction and other measures within the framework of the implementation of the economic and social strategy.

And so will the validity of liberation work, the thought of Marty and Fidel, and the legacy of the centenary generation, whose loyalty to the Fatherland today gives greatness to the creative resistance of our people.