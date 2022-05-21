The cable car that will connect Switzerland and Italy via the Matterhorn is delayed until 2023

The Matterhorn Alpine Crossing, also known as Matterhorn Glacier Ride 2, will be the new gondola lift that will directly connect Plateau Rosa to the summit of Piccolo Cervino (Klein Matterhorn), by summer 2023, not sooner.

The modern 3S cable car will close the loop of lifts between Zermatt and Cervinia, allowing all visitors to go from one station to another, even without skis.

Matterhorn Glacier Ride 2 will pass over Theodulo Glacier and will continue on the Matterhorn Glacier Ride, built by Leitner in 2016, which will also sign for this project.

The Alpine crossing should already be ready for this summer season, but Covid and the difficulty of working at more than 3,000 meters of latitude, especially last year after a particularly snowy winter, have postponed delivery to next summer.

However, intensive work continues this spring. At the moment, the station structures are delimited by concrete works.

Another novelty will be Hill Snow Xperience PinkIt will be built at the Matterhorn Glacier Valley Ryde II station. It is a large building housing ski equipment rental and various services.

With the new cable car, the section separating Testa Greggia from Piccolo Cervino or Klein Matterhorn will be combined into a 4-minute ride. The line extends between 3,485 and 3,821 meters above sea level.

Until now, it was only possible to ski from Zermatt in Switzerland to neighboring Bruel-Cervinia in Italy and back in the winter.

The flight offers great views from Switzerland to Italy, or vice versa. The Matterhorn Alpine crossing will cover more than 4,000 meters of altitude, making it the cable car link with the largest elevation difference in Europe.

Construction costs are estimated at around 45 million Swiss francs.

