The brothers died in each other’s arms while trying to cross the border with the United States | United States | MDVR | Globalism

Nestled in the border desert United States of America Children found Facundo Mendoza NolascoA 55-year-old Mexican asks local authorities to help him return the remains of his heirs for burial Mexico.

Last Thursday, August 11, the case of two Mexican brothers who left their country to work and realize their dreams United State. Unfortunately, they were not so lucky on their journey and died trying.

parents Edgar Mendoza RodriguezAnd the 37 years old and his younger brother Carlos Enrique Mendoza Santiago23 years old, left their home in Oaxaca, MexicoOn May 27 this year. After two weeks of walking in the desert ArizonaThey lost their lives.

The agent finds out and is surprised by the same “wolf” who helped them cross the border. He called him to tell him that his two children were in the middle of the desertAccording to Mexican media Milenio.

“He spoke to me a week later, on June 2, saying that one of my sons, Carlos Enrique, had become dehydrated and could not continue to walk…, and that the law of life was like this in the desert: If he stays, you stay.” Mendoza mentioned the above method.

‘I asked him about my other son, Edgar, and he told me that he had not followed the group either, because, seeing his brother he could not, he preferred to stay,’ He continued, when he discovered that neither of his two children had escaped the rigors of the desert, amid the soaring temperatures that occurred on those dates in the United States.

however, So far, Mendoza has not been able to bring the bodies home and the responsible authorities have given her no response regarding the search for her children.. Likewise, he has been asking for two months now at the consulate responsible for their burial in Mexico, but it does not provide him with the required assistance.

“The lady told me: ‘I will pass it on to my boss so that he can explain it to him.’ I said to him: ‘But will you explain it to me? What, have you found them yet?’ He commented on the response given to him by the authorities.

“I told: Tell me what you’re going to tell me because I’m ready. I have been searching for two months and days. If you have to tell me something good or bad, tell me, “I insisted,” Mendoza asserted, referring to what the chief secretary of the consulate replied.

However, the man has been contacted before border guardswho told him he had recovered the bodies of his children thanks to the fact that they had their identity documents.

“The Consulate told me that they, as good brothers, were found embracing. Also, for this reason, they confirmed that they were Edgar and Carlos Enrique.“, Mendoza told local media, referring to the sad outcome suffered by his two sons and the way they were identified.

Finally, the father called on the state authorities to help him return the bodies of his sons so that they could be buried according to their customs.