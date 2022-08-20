The British bank that wants to give more than 200 euros for free to its customers

a bank British first directannounced that it would give many of its customers 175 pounds (about 200 euros) in cash… and free of charge, the newspaper reported. Liverpool Echo.

First Direct will deliver funds to all new customers who change their checking account to this entity using Check Account Exchange Service (CASS).

Customers must also deposit an amount of at least £1,000 (just under €1,200) within the Three months later When opening the account to qualify for 175 pounds.

“We know changing banks sounds like a nightmare, but we promise it isn’t. With the Current Account Change Service (CASS), Choose the date And we will change everything in just seven working days,” says the bank.

“Any (unlikely) mistake will cost us, not you,” they continued. The offer is only available to people who You did not have an account with First Direct previously.

They, of course, warn that “we reserve the right to do so.” Reject your request Withdraw this offer at any time. Credit is subject to status and assessment of your financial circumstances.