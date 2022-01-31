The Blitz Boks beat Australia 33-7 and are dedicated

gold final from Sevens of Seville s South Africa The champion of the competition was consecrated. the Blitz box They won 33-7 for Australia In a match without many difficulties.

The match started shaky, with both teams mishandling the ball. They made a lot of driving mistakes and inaccurate passes. During the first half they didn’t take advantage until the last minute, when they qualified Ben Dowling, Ocean came to try. Without much time left, South Africa showed why they were the best in the tournament and tied on points Kristi Grobbelaar.

The second half continued to be austere, typical of a final. Every team got a yellow card but those who knew how to take chances were the Africans. With amazing sleight of hand and without risking any balls, those in green are back on top once again thanks to Grobbelaar, who played an excellent game. The rest of the attempts have been distributed Ryan Oosthuizen, Darren Adonis, and Imbi Visser.

Nothing they can do Oasis Against an unbeatable South African team. In this way, those who order it Neil Powell They have secured their second title so far in 2022.

South Africa (33): Ryan Oosthuizen, Saquisa Makata, Kristi Grobbelaar, Justin Gidold, Sylvain Davids, Shawn Williams and Darren Adonis.

Australia (7): Henry Hutchison, Nathan Lawson, Chris Corredrany, Josh Turner, Dietrich Roach, Corey Toll, Ben Dowling.

Points the first time: 1′ Try de Australia, 0.35 Try de Sudáfrica.

Partial result: South Africa 7-7 Australia

Points in the second half: 6 ‘South Africa Try, 5’ South Africa Try, 1 ‘South Africa Try, 0’ South Africa Try.

The final result: South Africa 33 – 7 Australia

the ban: Darren Adonis, Josh Turner, Maurice Longbottom.