The black lynx was captured for the first time in history | Sciences

a black lynx It was captured by camera for the first time in history. Photographs taken in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canadain a study on mammalia . journal.

Thomas Jung, a wildlife biologist with the Yukon government’s Environmental Department, was the author of this unpublished record.

From a distance of 50 metres, Jung saw this Canadian lynx (Canadian lynx) who did not seem afraid despite the presence of people in their surroundings. The interrogator took out his cell phone and filmed the scene for 30 seconds.

The event occurred on August 29, 2020, but it took more than two years to document the discovery and confirm that it was the first photographic record of a black-furred lynx.

Adaptation harmful to lynx

The bobcat’s fur is usually silvery gray in the winter and reddish-brown in the summer. These changes allow it to blend into the landscape corresponding to the season.

There were records of specimens with albinism (white fur), but none Melanocytic (black fur). These two conditions are caused by some genetic mutation, usually driven by environmental factors.

“The adaptive significance of melanism in lynx is unknown, but camouflage loss Jung wrote in his scientific paper:

Due to the short period of time of view and the instability of the images, it was not possible to perform a detailed analysis of lynx coat color. However, Tong described his quick notes as an eyewitness.

“He had a black coat that had whitish gray hairs throughout, as well as whitish gray hairs on the facial rump, platform, and dorsal areas,” he notes.

Scientists know that in the animal kingdom, the color of the fur blended with the landscape helps chase prey or sneak away. Meanwhile, bright colors can help attract friends or ward off predators.

One hypothesis about the appearance of melanin is Increased industrial activity The consequent increase in smog and dark background in the landscape.

Tong suggests tracing color differences in lynx populations to better understand these adaptations.

How many species of lynx are there?

There are four living species of lynx (mammals of the family Felidae) in the world. that’s it Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx), and Canadian lynx (Canadian lynx), and Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) and wild cat (Lynx rufus).

They are all believed to have evolved from an ancient cat family, known as the Eswar lynx, which lived in Europe and Africa 2.59 million years ago.