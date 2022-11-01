The Bishop of El Paso says it is inhumane for the United States to expel Venezuelans

The leader of the El Paso diocese has crossed the border to meet migrants from Venezuela stranded in Ciudad Juarez, in a makeshift camp on the banks of the Rio Grande, at the gates of the United States, seeking asylum.

By Blanca Carmona/Photos by Rei Jorge/ the truth

The Bishop of El Paso, Texas, Mark Joseph Seitz, has crossed the border to reach immigrants from Venezuela who were returned to Mexico by the United States and stranded in a makeshift camp in Ciudad Juarez.

Minutes before 10 a.m. this Saturday, the religious path climbed between tent houses installed on one side of the Rio Grande Flow, the border between Mexico and the United States, to a higher part of the land where people placed their flag. As well as Mexico and the United States. There he listened to immigrants, and said that the laws of the United States contemplate political asylum, but do not apply their own legislation and less so in the election period.

Bishop of El Paso, Texas, Mark Joseph Seitz, at the Venezuelan camp in Ciudad Juarez

“Unfortunately, the politics of our place, especially before the elections on November 8, are very difficult, they cannot expect to change them immediately, nor after the elections,” the pastor said.

The pastor considered it illogical for the northern country to allow immigrants from certain countries to enter Venezuelans and return them to Mexico; The application of Section 42 to expel them is an inhumane act, and it is unfair and absurd that this health measure is used as a justification for returning Venezuelan-born to Mexican soil.

The bishop considered it troubling that Venezuelans live on the streets in a cold time of the year and also promised to seek the abolition of the use of this machine.

“We have faith that you are close to those who are suffering, close to those who have no home, or have nothing to eat, be with them, show your strength, Lord, to do your will in the midst of this troubling situation, guide them, Lord, pray the clergyman, also guide us in our country To have a heart for this community, help us, guide us to the way of the Lord, be with them, protect them, help them walk towards the kingdom of your promise, the Lord bless them.

Before his retirement, the bishop gave the blessing to whoever asked for it and delivered the Our Father, a Christian prayer.

The camp was visited with Dylan Corbett, director of the Frontiers of Hope Institute (HOPE), an organization that prior to this tour had led a group of volunteer doctors from El Paso to provide care to migrants at the shelter.

***

Share this note with your acquaintances:

I love that: Love her Charging…











