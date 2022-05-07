The billionaire explained what the syndrome he suffers from

There is no doubt that Elon Musk is the most famous and popular man of recent weeks, thanks to his latest acquisition: Twitter.

In addition, the world’s richest man and owner of Tesla sold shares in his electric car company worth $4.4 billion shortly after buying 100% of the social network.

During his first appearance on Saturday Night Live, the millionaire businessman and now owner of said platform, He was first mentioned to have Asperger’s syndrome. Since the show is a comedy, the man joked, “I know I said or posted weird things, but that’s the way my brain works.”

Specifically, Asperger syndrome (AS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that specifically affects communication and social interaction. This disorder is included under Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), according to the Specialized Health Portal, Top doctors.

This condition is a neurodevelopmental disorder that usually presents with great difficulty participating in social interactions and nonverbal communication.

This love of books led him to take an interest in science and technology, and eventually he found a haven in computing. – Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Photo: Agence France-Presse

Now, until now, Musk hasn’t explained (seriously) how his mind works, however, during a recent TED Talk, he admitted about How it looks like growing up with this syndrome and how it affected his way of thinking.

The interview was with TED Leader Chris Anderson, where Musk discussed various topics, including his purchase of Twitter, and his life with autism.

“Social cues weren’t intuitive, so I was pretty proficient at books. Others can intuitively understand the meaning of something. I will take it literally as if the words being spoken are exactly what they mean. The businessman explained that this was a mistake.

As mentioned earlier, Asperger syndrome can lead to this type of “literal” thinking. Sometimes people don’t notice certain nonverbal cues or they can even confuse what the person is referring to with a simple phrase.

“People don’t just say what they mean. There are many kinds of other things they could mean. It took me a while to figure that out,” says Musk.

On the other hand, like many children of neurotic difference, Elon Musk experienced bullying at school, an issue he previously addressed:To be honest, I didn’t have a very happy childhood. It was very harsh. But I read a lot of books. Gradually I understood more social cues from the books I read,” the businessman highlights.

Likewise, this love of books led him to take an interest in science and technology, and eventually he found a haven in computing.

“I found it compelling to spend the whole night programming computers on my own. Most people don’t enjoy typing weird codes on their computer all night long. They think it’s not funny, but I really liked it,” Musk recalls.

In addition to the above, he indicated that he has an obsession with the truth. “It is one of the reasons I study physics because it is about understanding the truth of the universe. Then computer science or information theory: there is an argument that information theory operates on a more fundamental level than a psychological one.”

In general, the billionaire refers to this After suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome, despite the difficulties he faced, he ended up helping his future. Moreover, this was what led him to the path of science and technology, and thanks to his focused mind, he was able to grow his projects such as Tesla and Space X.