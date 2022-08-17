The best fund manager in the DACH region owns these three stocks

When it comes to the future direction of hydrogen, fund manager Urs Jammor is not just relying on mining companies. iStock / Getty Images Plus / choochart choochaikupt

In absolute terms, Urs Gmür of Switzerland ran the best fund in the DACH region last year. The Rare-Earth Element Fund performed close to 29 percent in 2021. Tell us what stocks he currently weighs in.

As an asset class, commodities are the talk of the town when there is a crisis. After all, gold is considered a safe haven. In addition to gold, there are other rare commodities that are traded. In addition to direct investments, there is also the option to invest in company stock when it comes to commodities.

Urs Gmür relies on companies that deal with rare earth elements and important minerals. He is the Managing Director and Partner of Dolefin, a Swiss asset management company. There he founded the rare element fund in 2010. Since then, the fund has had an overall performance of 127.2% (as of August 19, 2022). Last year, it scored 28.94 percent.