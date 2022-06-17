The best drinks to get rid of stomach gases

Gas is air in the intestines or stomach that exits through the rectum or through the mouth. These winds can cause flatulence, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK, for short).

Belching or gas can cause discomfort in the body or even Some people tend to feel dissatisfied at the moment of feeling expelled because of their smellproduced by the sulfur that some contain.

According to Medline Plus, the website of the US National Library of Medicine, some causes of wind let in too much air when chewing food, taking antibiotics, irritable bowel syndrome, smoking, and consuming soft drinks, among others.

According to health experts at Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research, Gas is not a serious condition with symptomsIt can usually be reduced with simple lifestyle changes.

also, It is possible to have some drinks that help reduce annoying gases thanks to the compounds of their components. The gastronomy portal Gastro Lab has listed some that can contribute to this goal.

fennel infusion

Starting with fennel containing vitamins of group B (B3, B6, B9 or folic acid), vitamin C, potassium, phosphorous, iron, calcium and magnesium, Among its most well-known properties are digestive, antioxidant, expectorant, cholesterol and antitussive.

These properties have allowed it to become a highly recommended medicinal plant in various health scenarios, including helping to expel gases from the body, as well as preventing their appearance. This prevents other symptoms related to this condition, such as abdominal swelling and heaviness in the stomach.

cardamom tea

It has many medicinal properties that focus on improving the digestive system and assimilation of food. By infusion of cardamom you can treat stomach pain, gastritis, heartburn, diarrhea and hemorrhoids.

A home remedy to relieve gas and reduce bloating is to mix it with anise, licorice root and cinnamon sticks dissolved in equal parts in half a liter of water. Boil everything for five minutes and then leave this infusion covered for another five minutes.

It is recommended to eat it hot and after eating until the gases disappear and digestion is reduced.

ginger tea

Thanks to its wind repellent properties, This root is an effective remedy for relaxing the muscles of the digestive systemAvoid excess gas, belching and stomach bloating.

In addition, it is a remedy that enhances digestion and relieves abdominal pain, identifying the portal to Better with Health. Taking a dose of ginger about 30 minutes before a meal can help treat many discomforts that can occur in the stomach.

bold tea

This plant has protective properties for the stomach. Boldo is rich in cineole, “an aromatic substance that acts as a protector for digestion and the gallbladder,” explains Dr. Hola.

Additionally, the aforementioned website adds that “it can be found in the leaves and tea bags to prepare the infusion, which Helps digestion after heavy mealsIn a cup of boiling water, add 1 teaspoon of boldo leaves. Then cover the mixture, leave for 10 minutes and consume.