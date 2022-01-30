The Australian Open without the “Big Three”? Nick Kyrgios fears ‘absolute disaster’

It has long been known that Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open. But Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic may also be missing – something that Nick Kyrgios is worried about.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios fears the absence of stars Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from the Australian Open (January 17-30). Kyrgios told Melbourne Edge that if the “Big Three” were missing from their first major slam this year, it would be a “disaster”.

Nadal tested positive for coronavirus recently

“It would be an absolute disaster for the fans and everyone who enjoys tennis. Sure, the younger players will have the opportunity to make their mark. But overall, you have to say we need them.”

Swiss Federer is currently struggling after surgery on his third right knee in the past two years and will definitely miss. Nadal had recently returned from an Invitational Tournament in Abu Dhabi after sustaining a stubborn foot injury. But upon returning to Spain, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

World number one Djokovic is on the lead record list in Melbourne, but the record winner continues to keep his vaccination status secret. Only fully vaccinated players are allowed to serve in the Australian Open.