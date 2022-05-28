The Australian national team called up 29 players for the match against the Emirates | Peru national team | RMMD | Sports

The Australian team must overcome two obstacles if it wants to reach the World Cup in Qatar 2022. First, the “kangaroo” has to beat the United Arab Emirates (Tuesday, June 7), and if they get this move, they will have to defeat. Peruvian team (Monday 13th of that month).

In this sense, the team led by Graham Arnold has made a list of those who have been called up to commit against the Emirates. In this regard, the coach called up 29 players led by midfielder Agden Hrostek, who was the European champion with Eintracht Frankfurt.

During the press conference, the manager of the “Socceroos” team explained the reason for calling up many footballers. “We chose a great team for different reasons, but above all because many of our players have been in good shape with their clubs,” he explained.

“Also, with a number of players entering the UAE match on yellow cards, we needed to make sure we didn’t cut short at any point.“, he added.

In the same way, he highlighted the virtues of his students and stressed that they would succeed in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.”Just as in 2017 and 2005, I have complete confidence that our guys will bypass the qualifying system and secure Australia a place in the next World Cup.“.

Australia: team roster