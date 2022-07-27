The Argentine player is the first footballer to be transferred with cryptocurrency

Galoppo, a rising star.

PetsuThe leading cryptocurrency platform in Latin america s Brazilian football club Sao Paulo Announcing the cooperation with the Argentine national team Banfield Athletic Club To sign a midfielder Giuliano Gallobothrough encryption.

The transaction was made on the platform Petsuwhich made payment possible and marked the first contractual transfer using “Tricolor” in São Paulo. Cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Bought the Brazilian club Gallobo in a number higher than 6 million dollarsin digital assets.

Announcing the signature via Twitter.

“This is a historic moment for Pizzo, San Pablo and South American football. Our main mission is to contribute to modernization, digitization and inclusion, and this is another important step in that direction. We are very proud to work with the two clubs to make this historic SPFC signature possible, with all the security, transparency and flexibility that we provided by cryptocurrency. Thales FritasCEO of Bitso in Brazil.

a few weeks ago, Petsu s Saint Paul He opened a new path in Brazilian sports by announcing the first sale of match tickets through Cryptocurrency. Earlier this year, the Mexican national team tigers carried out with Petsu The first treatment used by a professional footballer Cryptocurrencywhen the Brazilian Stephanie Ferrer sold to Angel City From United State.

During his time at Banfield, where he made his professional debut in 2018, Gallobo played a total of 86 games and scored 21 goals.

After many twists and turns, Gallobo It was presented this Tuesday as a new reinforcement for the São Paulo team. former midfielder Banfield He hasn’t finished determining his arrival at Tricolor due to a paper issue, but the situation has been clarified and in Brazil, they are already happy with the new establishment.

In the video shared by the official account of Saint Paulwhere you can see many childhood photos of the midfielder who made inferior players Atletico Rafaela It was also step by step Boca Juniorshe visualizes in the middle of a square and plays with the ball.

“Since I was a kid I have always loved watching the big matches and listening to the stories of South American greats. The 23-year-old midfielder, who had his first training session this week with the team led by Rogerio Ceni, said many of these stories are linked to the colors of Sao Paulo.

“San Pablo fans have sent me many messages on social networks. The truth is that it is a giant club, with a track record of being three times world champion, and I really want to wear this shirt and do my best. I think it is a very important step in my career and I will do my best.” To achieve important things with the team,” Gallobo admitted.

The Buenos Aires-born player has signed a pledge until mid-2027 and will not be the only Argentine in the Brazilian cast, as they are the striker. Jonathan Callerywho renewed his relationship until 2025, and Cordovan midfielder Emiliano Rigoni.

Read on: