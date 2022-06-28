The American Premier League: A former hope for the German League, Hani Mokhtar writes the history of the USA! International football

06/28/2022 – 10:14 am



Who would have thought his career would take such a turn!

Ex-Herthan Hani Mokhtar (27 years old) is currently launching – in the United States. Berliner was named MLS Player of the Week (playing for Nashville SC) for the fourth time in his career.

This is where you will find content from social networks In order to interact with or view content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks



It’s been two years since Mokhtar made his Nashville debut in the MLS, and since then the attacking quarterback has scored 34 goals and provided 17 assists in 70 games. According to official information, no other football player in the North American professional league won the elections so much with the votes of journalists and fans.

How can this happen?

Mukhtar spent his youth at Hertha, where he was considered a promising talent and was also one of the young hopes of the German Football Association. Tire U19 under coach Marcus Sorge (56) to the European Champions in 2014. In the final match against Portugal, the No. 7 scored the decisive goal (1-0 final score). Previous players included Joshua Kimmich (Bayern), Julian Brandt (BVB) and Nicklas Stark (Werder).

2014 European U19 Championship Final: Hani Mokhtar (left) in a duel with Portuguese Gelson Martins Photo: Bongarts/Getty Images

However, he did not achieve any breakthrough. The capital club sold him in 2015 and Mokhtar moved to Benfica in Portugal for 500,000 euros. But even then, things were not easy – first he was loaned to RB Salzburg, and then he went to the Danish club Brondby, who also signed him in 2017 for a fee of 1.5 million euros. In January 2020, the move to the USA took place – and suddenly the hope of the German Federation of acquiring the then young talent returned again.

Mokhtar scored his third brace of the season last Saturday and now has eight goals in 17 matches. His 13 points total is the best shared in the league. According to MLS numbers, Mokhtar has had more goal contributions than any other player since the start of last season. And his club? He placed fifth in the Western Conference after 17 games out of 34 major rounds. there is more!