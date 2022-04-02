The abolition of the “Decade of the Century” causes a diplomatic crisis between France, the United States and Australia

“I think they have every reason to know that we have deep and serious reservations about the fact that the attack-class capabilities of the submarine were not in our strategic interest and we have made it clear that we will make a decision based on our national strategic interest.” At a press conference in Sydney.

The Australian prime minister said he understood the French government’s “disappointment”, but said he had raised issues with the deal “a few months ago”, as had other Australian government ministers.

Morrison said it would have been “negligent” to go ahead with the contract despite being advised by Australian defense and intelligence services that it would conflict with the country’s strategic interests.

“I have no regrets about the decision to put Australia’s national interest first. I will never regret it,” he said.

Earlier, Australian Finance Minister Simon Birmingham insisted that his country inform the French government “as soon as possible, before it is announced”.

“It will always be a difficult decision” to cancel the deal with France, he told national ABC television.

“We do not underestimate the importance of … ensuring the re-establishment of those strong relations with the French government,” he added. Your continued involvement in this area is important.”

Speaking to Sky News Australia on Sunday, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said his government had been “candid, open and honest” with France about its concerns about the deal, which has gone over budget and years of delay.

Her French counterpart, Florence Parly, responded during an official visit to Niger: “We were not aware of Australia’s intentions. Their statements are inaccurate.”

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters