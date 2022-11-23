The 2023 season kicks off the DP World Tour in Australia and South Africa

2023 season of DP World Tour It kicks off this week with simultaneous events in Australia and South Africa, such as Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg is open marking the start of the season The race to the Dubai ranking.

GolfConfidential.- /> A few days after the end of the 2022 season DP World Tour Where in Dubai Rory McIlroy s John Ram Celebrated as an individual success, a new campaign begins across two continents, marking the start of another truly global season that will see DP World Tour It plays no less than 39 tournaments in 26 different countries. The Australian PGA Championship In brisbane is the first of the australian events to be sanctioned with PGA Tour of Australia. The Joburg is openfor its part, is the first of a series of four championships shared with Sunshine Tour and one of six events DP World Tour In South Africa this season.

Thriston Lawrence defends in a new location

After a memorable campaign last year in which he won twice, Thurston Lawrence Keen to go strong on home soil to defend his World Cup title. Joburg is open. The 25-year-old became the first winner of the game’s era. DP World Tour With his success in the event last year, which was reduced to 36 holes due to worsening weather on the Rand Park Golf Club. After a season in which he also appeared in the major at 150 Open Championship and ranked first in the top 100 Official World Golf Ranking Lawrence will defend his title in a new Johannesburg arena, namely Houghton Golf Club.

Scott is one of the stars of the Australian PGA Championship and is aiming for a hat-trick

the first in the world, Adam ScottIt’s a star Australian PGA Championship. The 42-year-old has not played on home soil for three years and comes to Queensland aiming for a third World Cup title. Australian PGA Championship. They won the event for the first time in 2013 – when it was held at Royal Pines— before repeating the feat six years later on Royal Queensland Golf Clubthe last time an event was part of a calendar DP World Tour. The current defending champion is also Australian Jediah Morgan, who scored a record 11-shot victory in January. New Zealanders Ryan Foxwho just finished second to him Rory McIlroy In qualifying for the 2022 season, he will try to recapture the form that has led him to two victories and eight times in the top 10 and ranking in the top 50 in the world.

The Open Championship venues are at risk in South Africa

The road to the 151st edition of The Open Championship at Royale Liverpool begins this week in South Africa, with three places for the national team as part of the World Cup qualifying series. open. The first three non-exempt players to cut in Joburg is open He will win spots at the World Open from July 16-23, 2023. Last year, South Africa’s Lawrence and Xander LombardAlong with English Ashley ChestersThey secured their places in the oldest golf tournament in the world. The Open Qualifier Series continues Australian Open Championship In Victoria and Kingston Heath from 1-4 December.

