The 1.5 degree goal: How the climate can still be saved now

Chain reactions can occur above 1.5°

What happens if we go over 1.5 degrees?

Climate damage has already become noticeable and dramatic in certain years, for example with fires and heat waves. Heat, storms and increasingly heavy rain will accompany us in the coming years. With every tenth of a degree of warming, these effects will increase significantly.

Should we then also expect a series of interactions, the so-called tipping points?

Tipping points are large-scale changes in the climate system. Once you receive a tip, it is almost impossible to undo. This includes, for example, the melting of the Greenland ice sheet, which means a sea level rise of six meters, or the West Antarctic ice sheet of the same size. Science has not yet confirmed this, but it cannot be ruled out that these tipping points will be reached relatively soon, even between 1.5 and 2 degrees.

Can humans still handle changes in these dimensions at all?

There are limits to customization. Sea level rise would lead to large migration flows. Despite the fluctuations, human history has occurred in a relatively stable climate over the past 10,000 years. Now the planet is warming. In Germany, we will have more tropical nights, which puts great demand for air conditioning. In other areas, temperatures can rise above 50 degrees, then you can live there only indoors with high energy consumption.

We need to rethink our ability to move

“Die ZEIT reported that the IPCC’s latest climate report was a “call for revolution”. do you agree?

The question is what is meant by that. There is a debate about how much our social system needs to revolutionize. Clearly we have to rethink the way we do business, using energy and land. This also applies to the transportation sector. In addition, change in consumer behavior is critical and technological innovation.

How can we imagine changes in mobility?

Electric motion is beneficial if we can quickly switch to zero-emissions power generation. But there is no point in replacing the formerly large petrol sedans with electric sedans. We need smart concepts where people share vehicles. We have to structure the local public transport according to the needs, for example by using electric minibuses that can be used flexibly.

Is a 9 euro ticket useful for more people to use local public transport?

A €9 ticket initially means that more people are switching from cars to public transport. But it’s only for three months. It is doubtful whether this will help solve structural problems in public transport. In Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, public transport is open to all, and it is financed from a tax on all citizens. Free public transportation provides the necessary demand for infrastructure investment.