That’s why there is no longer a problem with Bad Doberan at the moment

The former food distribution building in Bad Doberan at Buchenberg School will soon be demolished. No new room found yet. Here’s how you can help.

Bad Doberan. The worst case has arrived: since the former food distribution building at Buchenberg School will soon be demolished and there are no new rooms yet, the Doberaner Tafel can no longer open the site in Münsterstadt from Friday. “We are urgently looking for new workplaces and would appreciate any advice,” says Catherine Bowles, CEO. “Bad Doberan will always be on our side.” After all: the copy will remain on Monday in Kröpelin.

The new refrigerated car, sponsored by the OZ Christmas campaign, among other things, has been handed over to the board, says Mayor Jochen Arens (independent): “So far, we’ve always been handing it out on Wednesdays and Fridays afternoons—someone might also have a hall Or something like that. Now is the chance to help.”