That’s how easy it is to be safe – monitoring insulation in the smallest of spaces

Product Report | 09/06/2021
The new ISOMETER® iso415R from Bender is the primary solution for isolation monitoring of control circuits and small IT networks up to 400V. It impresses with its minimal space requirements, simple parameters, simple configuration via the application and many interfaces.
Space requirements in electrical systems are an ongoing problem for many switchgear manufacturers and in mechanical engineering. With each new system, and especially with newer machine generations, more and more components must find space in less space. In order to meet the increasing requirements, it is becoming increasingly important that the components used are smaller on the one hand and more powerful on the other. With its new generation of devices, Bender now has the right solution for this: the new Isolationsüberwachungsgerät ISOMETER® iso415R.
Lots of power with little space requirements
ISOMETER® iso415R is specially compacted and measures 18mm – 1 unit – LS key width. This makes it smaller than others and ideal for use in even the tightest spaces.
Despite the small size of the device, there is a double connection to the ground, the connection to the ground is monitored and an alarm is triggered if a disconnection occurs. The same applies to the connection to the monitored network.
In addition, the “small” is powerful and can be used in applications up to 400 volts.
Classic with relay and rotating knob…
Another power of ISO415R It is easy to install and operate. The most common settings can be configured using the rotary switch on the front. 2 x 9 response values (1 x pre-warning, 1 x alarm) can be set using a rotary switch.
The “Ext” toggle position can be used to set individual values via the interface or the application. There is also an integrated test/reset button on the front panel.
… as well as with Modbus
Another interface for data exchange is the Modbus RTU wired interface. In addition to the classic alarm signal relay connection, the Modbus protocol has proven to be a highly reliable interface for secure data transmission.
The interface enables modern bus connectivity and the relay is compatible with existing systems.
Very small and compatible with apps
This can be done using the built-in NFC functionality in conjunction with the Bender Connect app The iso415R can be configured in the simplest way without the need to decode any codes on the screen. Even if the device is deactivated, settings such as: individual response value, Modbus address, time delay, paging function and other data can be configured before startup or even before the device is installed. Moreover, data such as serial number, article number, device name and other details can be read via the Bender app and made available to the system documentation.
For frequent configurations, it is enough to create a template once. It can then be downloaded to any number of devices.
Diverse application possibilities
Applications of the new insulation monitor are diverse – from insulation monitoring in DC detected control circuits to mechanical engineering applications to AC/DC circuits, for example in factory building, in elevator systems or in automation technology.
Also in spotlight AC systems such as smaller lighting systems, ISO415R can be used in many other applications. The device can be universally used in 3AC, 3(N)AC, AC and DC detected networks thanks to the automatic adjustment of the leakage capacity in the network and the active measurement method.
A direct link to the online manual can be created using the QR code that is clearly visible on the device, even when it is installed. This means that the current version or the appropriate version for the device is always available.
Of course this corresponds ISOMETER® iso415R The IEC61557-8 standard is currently valid for isolation monitors.
The most important features of the device at a glance
- Only 1 TE wide, can be used in confined spaces
- Via the QR code link to the online manual
- NFC function enables quick and easy configuration via the Bender app
- Simple operation by rotating handle
- Monitor insulation resistance in 3(N) AC, AC and DC detected systems
- Automatic adjustment to system leakage capacity
- Startup, response and edit delay adjustable
- Device automatic self-test with connection monitoring
- The current quiet or operational behavior of the relay can be selected
- Supply voltage DC 24 V or AC / DC 100-240 V
- Two response values: 5-1000 kOhm (adjustable in 1 kOhm steps)
- Easy to install with push terminals