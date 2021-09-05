That’s how easy it is to be safe – monitoring insulation in the smallest of spaces

Space requirements in electrical systems are an ongoing problem for many switchgear manufacturers and in mechanical engineering. With each new system, and especially with newer machine generations, more and more components must find space in less space. In order to meet the increasing requirements, it is becoming increasingly important that the components used are smaller on the one hand and more powerful on the other. With its new generation of devices, Bender now has the right solution for this: the new Isolationsüberwachungsgerät ISOMETER® iso415R.

Lots of power with little space requirements

ISOMETER® iso415R is specially compacted and measures 18mm – 1 unit – LS key width. This makes it smaller than others and ideal for use in even the tightest spaces.

Despite the small size of the device, there is a double connection to the ground, the connection to the ground is monitored and an alarm is triggered if a disconnection occurs. The same applies to the connection to the monitored network.

In addition, the “small” is powerful and can be used in applications up to 400 volts.

Classic with relay and rotating knob…

Another power of ISO415R It is easy to install and operate. The most common settings can be configured using the rotary switch on the front. 2 x 9 response values ​​(1 x pre-warning, 1 x alarm) can be set using a rotary switch.

The “Ext” toggle position can be used to set individual values ​​via the interface or the application. There is also an integrated test/reset button on the front panel.

… as well as with Modbus

Another interface for data exchange is the Modbus RTU wired interface. In addition to the classic alarm signal relay connection, the Modbus protocol has proven to be a highly reliable interface for secure data transmission.

The interface enables modern bus connectivity and the relay is compatible with existing systems.