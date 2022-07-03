Texas massacre: Uvald police chief resigns

Uvald Police Chief Pete Arredondo (Michala Compton/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Ovaldi School District Police Chief (Texas, USA), Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, has resigned from his position in the mayor’s office After many criticisms of the slow response to the shooting that killed 19 children and teachers.

Newspaper Uvalde Leader-News This Saturday, I published an article with Remarks Arendondo, who announced in a local newspaper that he was leaving the office of Mayor Ovaldi.

The police officer has been selected District 3 Consultant in Ovaldia position for which he was elected on May 7 and took office on the 31st of that month, only A week after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Ovaldi.

Jesse Rodriguez, father of one of the Robb Elementary School massacre victims, demands Pete Arredondo’s resignation in file photo (Reuters/Lisa Krantz)

Arredondo was already Out on June 22 From his position as Uvald School District Police Chief, Although he did not resign from this position and still holds the title.

Arredondo’s comment came just a day after the Texas Department of Public Safety’s director, Stephen McCro, testifying before a Texas Senate committee, says Arredondo made “terrible decisions” during the massacre.

According to Makro, there were enough cops Response to shooting Just three minutes after the perpetrator, Salvador Ramos, entered the school through a door.

However, the armed policemen waited in the corridor 77 minutes while the assailant committed the massacre in two classrooms.

Honoring the victims of the Yuvaldi massacre (Reuters/Nuri Valbona//file photo)

The US government is investigating the police response and It is not yet known why the officers took so long to confront the shooter.

it is expected that The investigation provides more details about the communication between the various police forces.

Arredondo, who was The chief of police in charge of schools in Ovaldi tried to defend himself in an interview with the newspaper Texas TribuneAnd the He claimed he did not know he was responsible for responding to the shooting and assumed that another police force had taken over.

shooting Uvalde is the second deadliest school of the last decadeAfter what happened in 2012 at Sandy Hook School in Newton, Connecticut, in which 26 people lost their lives.

(With information from EFE)

