Tests, competitors, blue apron, cleared

The topic of the episode is the typical desserts of the United States and one of the tests is the preparation of cakes.

Friday, September 16, from 21:20 a.m. At presenta new episode of undo. to drive Benedita Parodiaccompanied by judges Tommaso FogliaAnd the Ernst Knam And the Damiano Carrara. The topic of the episode is American sweets. in creative guide Contestants must re-visit the New York cheesecake. during heat TechniqueInstead, aspiring pastry chefs have to make apple pie. Finally, for surprise attemptChallengers try their hand at brownies recipe.

Episode Bake Off starts on September 16th

After a short preview, the episode from undo On September 16. The title of the third seasonal designation is American dream: Competitors, in fact, are completely trying their hand at sweets from the United States. to me creative guideon competitors cook New York cheesecake. Aspiring pastry chefs should also make cookies to use as a base for cheesecake. The duration of the heat is 140 minutes. Alessio seems a little nervous during preparation, admitting that he does not remember the doses of the ingredients. On the other hand, Gianbatista says it is a center “like protected“.

Finish the creative challenge undo On September 16. Gaia and Alessio are not satisfied with their results. Meanwhile, the tasting begins. Among the best out there Leonardowho set the name of the cheesecake”artistic work“, Margherita PizzaAnd the GenevaAnd the Paula The blue apron David. Among the worst out there Gianbatista And the Steven: The first cooked his cake a little, and the second burned it.

Technical test

to me undo On September 16, go ahead with technical test. Competitors should try their hand‘Apple pie. Sweet, this is very complicated by the dough’s cooling times and the disc technology used to seal the filling. Besides the cake, contestants must serve three accompanying creams: one with whiskey, one with pecans and the last with cider. The duration of the heat is two and a half hours. Many aspiring pastry chefs baked the cake after a few minutes. Leo is touched when he thinks of his grandmother who recently passed away.

The tasting that occurs begins in the dark. The challenge proved to be very difficult, causing major problems for some heroes. Damiano CarraraAnd the Ernst Knam And the Tommaso Foglia Ranking revealed: the last is Gianbatistawhile the penultimate is Maria. They finish on the podium Mukesh, David And the Paula, in third, second and first place, respectively.

Pick Off September 16, Surprise Trial and Verdicts

Latest guide to undo From September 16th is that SurpriseFor two and a half hours. For this occasion, competitors must build a tower of brownies with a height of at least 50 cm. Moreover, sweets should be of three different types. David, who has a blue apron, has the advantage of being able to make only two different kinds of sweets. During preparation, someone burned chocolate in the microwave.

The main difficulties related to the construction of the tower. Many structures, in fact, have collapsed, for example those from PaulaAnd the Stefania And the Maria. The result of the heat is very disastrous. Among the best out there GianbatistaAnd the Margherita, David And the Steven , The only person who created a composition of at least 50 cm in height. It’s time to pass judgment. David He won, for the second time in a row, the blue apron. Unlikely, on the other hand, is Stefania. ends here undo On September 16.