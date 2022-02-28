Tensions rise over Putin’s nuclear alert after sanctions

The United States on Sunday urged its citizens to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s growing economic and diplomatic isolation over its invasion. Ukraine And after the increasingly aggressive rhetoric of the Russian president, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Who put his nuclear forces on alert.

One day after the announcement of strong financial sanctions against Russia by the international community led by the United States and the European Union (EU), The feud with Moscow continues to widen as a result of the Russian military attack on Ukraine.

“My countrymen United States of America The US Embassy in Moscow said on Sunday that leaving Russia should be considered immediately with the trade options still available. Russia Since many countries have closed their airspace to Russian Airlines.

He also warned that there were “multiple reports” of non-Russian credit and debit cards being “rejected”, something that “appears to be linked” to the harsh economic sanctions announced against Russia. These include the exclusion of some Russian banks from the international financial system Swift and restrictions on some international operations of the Central Bank of Russia.

Concern about Putin’s nuclear alert

reaction from put it in It was strong and indicates a dangerous escalation, explicitly recalling Sunday for the first time nuclear weapons.

In a meeting Sunday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov Putin announced that he was putting Russia’s strategic deterrent forces into a “special service system” after “aggressive statements” by key countries in the NATO. The White House responded by Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for President Joe Biden, Who accused Putin of deepening his rhetorical escalation and his unjustified threats.

“This is really a pattern that we’ve seen from President Putin throughout this conflict, which is to fabricate non-existent threats to justify further aggression,” Psaki said in an ABC interview. Psaki He noted that “the international community and the American people should see it through this lens” because “at no time has Russia been threatened by NATO or Russia has been threatened by Ukraine“.

Russia’s strategic deterrence forces consist of nuclear forces, including ICBMs, as well as non-nuclear forces, anti-missile defense, early warning system and anti-aircraft defense.

Urgent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly

The UN Security Council on Sunday approved a resolution to hold an urgent special session on Ukraine in the General Assembly, the body where the organization’s 193 member states meet, a meeting expected to start on Monday.

The initiative he promoted United States and Albaniawith eleven votes in favour, three abstentions – China, India and the United Arab Emirates – and one against, of Russia, which in this case had no veto because it was a procedural decision.

The decision comes after Friday Russia lock on Security Council A resolution condemning his invasion and ordering the withdrawal of troops and seeking to have the Council, as Moscow cannot veto resolutions, approve a similar document over the next few days.

Russian invasion Ukraine It has caused about 368,000 people to flee this country, according to the latest data from The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.