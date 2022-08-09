Tennis: Williams announces the end of his career

For Williams, who returns to Wimbledon this year after a break of nearly a year, the circuit is closing in at her home tournament in Flushing Meadows. In 1999, when she was 17 years old, the American won her first of a total of 23 Grand Slam titles. In addition to six times at the US Open, Williams has also won seven times in Australia, seven times at Wimbledon, and three times in Paris. In history, only Australian Margaret Court had major victories, but had the most victories before qualifying as a professional.

However, Williams, who celebrates her 41st birthday at the end of September, now wants to focus on life away from the tennis courts: on the one hand on her investment company and other businesses, on the other, on the further growth of the family. “I hope tennis isn’t over yet, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s to come,” Williams said, referring to the fact that it was time to “take a new direction.”

Chasing useless records

Williams has been chasing Kurt’s number unsuccessfully in recent years since her 23rd Australian Open title in Melbourne in 2017 and the birth of her daughter Olympia. The 40-year-old was in the final four times after her baby break, but was the loser each time. “I would be lying if I said I don’t like scoring. But I probably thought about it a lot and it didn’t help either. The way I see it, I should have more than 30 Grand Slam titles. I had my chance,” she said. “But I was there.” 23 times, and that’s okay.”

Reuters/Mike Segar



Only on Monday evening she won another match of the tournament in Toronto after 14 months and an extended injury layoff – almost two hours later with 6:3 and 6:4 against Nuria Barezas Diaz of Spain. Although there is still a chance to break the record at the US Open, the tennis star says he is no longer thinking about it. “It’s always hard to let go of something you love – and God knows how much I enjoy tennis – but the countdown has begun now. I will be enjoying these next few weeks.”

Williams announced that she does not think her career will end with a sports fairy tale in the form of the 24th Grand Slam title, but that she will “try.” If the US Open ends after the first round, like Wimbledon, she doesn’t want a big party. The American, who may have to wrestle with her feelings when the moment comes, said, “I’m horrible at goodbyes, the worst in the world. I’m in so much pain. It’s the hardest thing I can imagine.”