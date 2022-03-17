Tennis: Tim’s friend is no longer on the team – Nadal’s man is coming

According to a report in the Daily, one of Dominic Thiem’s ​​longest-lived companions will do soToday“He will not be part of the exceptional Austrian tennis player’s team.

According to Tim’s Spanish management company Cosmos, Lucas Leitner, who was primarily responsible for Thiem’s ​​appearance on social media, will replace the Vienna agency.

The name of the company has not been mentioned yet, as the cooperation is still in the “beta phase”, according to “Cosmos”.

Big renovation last year

In the past few months, Tim has significantly rebuilt his team. Last year, he split from manager Herwig Straka, physiotherapist Alex Stauber, and fitness trainer Mike Reinbrecht. Brother Moritz is now the last Austrian on the team.

Leitner is Thiem’s ​​childhood friend and has accompanied Lichtenwörther on the ATP Tour since 2017 – Leitner was also part of the US Open’s victory in 2020.

“We’ve known each other since birth”

“We’ve known each other almost since he was born. He’s so valuable,” Tim said at the time of Lightner, who was the “girl for everything” on the team.

“He is a very special person in my life. One of my best friends. Lucas is so valuable because he distracts him from tennis. You can also talk to him about other things.”

PR man Nadal strengthens TIM’s team

But there’s not just one departure, but a new addition to Tim’s squad: PR man Benito Perez-Barbadello. The Spaniard is one of Rafael Nadal’s closest confidants and also worked with Novak Djokovic from 2007 to 2011. He finally ended this collaboration for Nadal.

Pérez Barbadello must now also create the theme’s exterior image. In an interview with “Today”, however, he emphasized that this would happen with measurement and purpose: “We don’t want to change Dominic, we want to show the world how he is – on and off the field. He has to become a global figure.”

Scratches from the outside

Tim’s outdoor image in particular has suffered a few dents in recent months with his comeback being repeatedly delayed. According to “Heute,” Leitner is no longer involved in the somewhat controversial rise of social media recently.

Since the beginning of the year, Thiem has announced his comeback in Australia, South America and Indian Wells after breaking the injury, but has always canceled it in relatively short order. On social media, some disappointed fans have finally allowed Dirty Storm to follow some of the sightseeing photos that were recently published in the US.











Meanwhile, eight months have passed since Thiem’s ​​fatal wrist injury. With the start of the European clay court season, the world number three wants to finally return to the Tour.

Back to Monte Carlo?

He may already be part of the ATP 1000 Championships in Monte Carlo, which begins on April 9. At least Thiem is on the entry list there, where the world number 50 made him. I almost made it by cutting 52. In addition, Lichtenwörther is named after the ATP 250 Championship in Belgrade, which will take place right after that.

According to Tim, who completed a few training sessions in Miami, the hand is now working better than it did in South America, where he suffered another minor injury to his hand during training.

So the signs are good that we will soon be able to read sports headlines from Dominic Thiem again.





Text source: © LAOLA1.at





to the top » comments..