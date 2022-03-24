Tennis: Tim dares to come back in Marbella

Tim, who has been preparing unsuccessfully for a potential comeback at the high profile tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, USA in the past few weeks, now feels his damaged right wrist is fit enough to compete once again with the competition. “It was a very difficult period for me, to compete again is what I need,” said Tim, who took first place in the seed list at the Marbella Championships, which was held in Marbella, which amounted to 134,920 euros.

With that, the time to wait for a return to the tennis circus is over. “Going to the tennis court and competing is what I’ve been waiting for for a long time, and you know, I’ve had a lot of setbacks,” Tim said. However, he pleaded with Lower Austria to be patient, both for him and for the fans: “I know it will be a slow process to get back to the top, but I am willing to work hard and start modestly.”

Return has been postponed four times

For Tim, the circuit has completed a full circle in Spain. The four-time winner and finalist of the 2020 US Open has been eliminated from the tour since his participation in the turf tournament on the Spanish island of Mallorca on June 22, 2021 due to a right wrist injury. He suffered a rupture of the tendon sheath and its associated joint capsule. Meanwhile, returning to training too early brought him back, which also led to a breakup with long-term physiotherapist Alex Stoper.

In mid-December, Tim initially wanted to return to the Tour at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, then at the ATP Cup and Australian Open in Australia and then at the clay-court tournaments in South America in February. At the beginning of February, Tim announced that he would not return until the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, which he won nearly three years ago. At the beginning of March, the 28-year-old had to abandon plans for his comeback in the United States.